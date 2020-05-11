Accessibility Links

BBC drops Escape To the Country and Antiques Road Trip for Boris Johnson statement

BBC One has announced the urgent schedule change.

BBC

BBC One has announced an urgent schedule change to allow Boris Johnson’s speech to the House of Commons to be broadcast in full.

Advertisement

The change sees Escape to the Country, Garden Rescue and Antiques Road Trip dropped from the schedule, with a BBC News Special featuring the Prime Minister’s statement commencing at 3pm and running until 5:15pm.

Beyond that there are no further changes to the schedule, with Father Brown still airing from 2:15 to 3pm and Pointless starting in its usual slot at 5:15pm.

This is not the first time since the lockdown began that BBC One has made a last-minute change to the schedule to allow for a special news programme, as the broadcaster looks to ensure the nation is kept up to date with the latest developments.

The Prime Minister’s address to the Commons comes after last night’s broadcast to the public in which he announced plans to instigate a new COVID-19 Alert system and unveiled conditional measures to ease the lockdown in the coming months.

The latest guidance has come under fire from some critics due causing confusion, and so there will be hopes that  Johnson’s address to MPs will provide some more clarity.

Advertisement

The address itself is scheduled to start at 3:30pm.

