Fury Files lands on Disney Plus next week to give Marvel fans ‘top-secret access’ to SHIELD

An animated series will guide viewers through key intel on key Marvel heroes and villains.

Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury (Marvel, HF)

Prepare your eye-patches and a general aura of moodiness: Nick Fury’s landed his own Disney Plus series.

Called the Fury Files, the new series will see the Avengers boss give the low down on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, from Iron Man, to Thor, Captain America, Spider-Man and many more. As the official synopsis states, the Marvel show will also provide a guide to the biggest Marvel villains using his top-secret access to SHIELD intel.

However, this won’t directly tie into the MCU. And Fury won’t be played by Samuel L Jackson, either. Instead, Chi McBride will voice the character (reprising his role from animated series Avengers Assemble).

Also, rather than using footage from the live-action Marvel films, Fury Files (available to watch from Friday, May 15th) will incorporate a combination of motion comic art and scenes that will be derived from Marvel’s popular animated shows such as Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and X-Men: The Animated Series.

Alongside this announcement, Disney Plus also revealed all 13 episodes of Season 2 of animated series of Marvel’s Future Avengers will land on 22nd May. The show follows Makoto – a young boy who developed superpowers from a Hydra genetic engineering experiment – and his friends as they train under Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as apprentices, dubbing themselves the ‘Future Avengers.’

It’s welcome news for Marvel fans after the production of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s currently not yet clear if the delays will push back their release dates.

Fury Files

Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury (Marvel, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
