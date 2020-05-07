Fury Files lands on Disney Plus next week to give Marvel fans ‘top-secret access’ to SHIELD

Prepare your eye-patches and a general aura of moodiness: Nick Fury’s landed his own Disney Plus series.

Advertisement

Called the Fury Files, the new series will see the Avengers boss give the low down on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, from Iron Man, to Thor, Captain America, Spider-Man and many more. As the official synopsis states, the Marvel show will also provide a guide to the biggest Marvel villains using his top-secret access to SHIELD intel.

However, this won’t directly tie into the MCU. And Fury won’t be played by Samuel L Jackson, either. Instead, Chi McBride will voice the character (reprising his role from animated series Avengers Assemble).

Also, rather than using footage from the live-action Marvel films, Fury Files (available to watch from Friday, May 15th) will incorporate a combination of motion comic art and scenes that will be derived from Marvel’s popular animated shows such as Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and X-Men: The Animated Series.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Alongside this announcement, Disney Plus also revealed all 13 episodes of Season 2 of animated series of Marvel’s Future Avengers will land on 22nd May. The show follows Makoto – a young boy who developed superpowers from a Hydra genetic engineering experiment – and his friends as they train under Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as apprentices, dubbing themselves the ‘Future Avengers.’

It’s welcome news for Marvel fans after the production of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s currently not yet clear if the delays will push back their release dates.

Advertisement

Wondering what’s good to watch on Disney+? Check out our round-up of the best Disney+ TV shows.