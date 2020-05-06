Strictly Come Dancing 2020 could be delayed says Anton Du Beke

Strictly Come Dancing professional Anton Du Beke has said that the next series of the competition could be pushed back from its usual start date in September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

He appeared as a guest on Good Morning Britain this morning, joining Ben Shepherd and former Strictly contestant Susanna Reid, who asked about the status of the 2020 series amid current social distancing guidelines.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Du Beke went on to explain the timeline of a typical year on Strictly, stating that the upcoming series could be delayed if necessary for the safety of all involved.

He said: “The pros start in August, but that’s the pro numbers. We’re in group dance rehearsals then.

“We’re just putting together the numbers that we do during the series.

“The celebrities don’t get involved until the beginning of September and then the live shows start a bit further into September, so I suppose there’s a contingency there that we could just push the whole thing back and we can forego the group dance rehearsals.”

Du Beke added: “There are some contingencies available I think, with timings there’s a bit of flexibility. Hopefully, we’ll be able to do some studio stuff by then and the lockdown will be over, but no one knows anything yet because the lockdown is still going on.”

Advertisement

On Monday, Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood revealed the producers of the series are exploring options to keep it on the air, hinting there could be “some way around” the exceptional circumstances.