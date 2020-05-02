Scrubs star Sam Lloyd dies aged 56

Scrubs star Sam Lloyd has died aged 56, it has been confirmed, with tributes pouring out on social media to the actor and comedy performer.

Advertisement

The actor, who played Ted Buckland in 95 episodes of the medical comedy, had previously revealed he was battling an inoperable brain tumour, and is survived by his wife Vanessa and son Weston.

Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/JRzlLKhqHB — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 1, 2020

And on social media, the Scrubs cast including Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Robert Maschio (and creator Bill Lawrence) were quick to pay tribute to their co-star along with many other fans and colleagues.

So sad to hear the news about Sam Lloyd. Sam was one of the warmest, funniest and most generous actors I’ve ever worked with. I loved getting to sing with him and it was an honor to play his girlfriend on Scrubs. He will be so missed. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FcFEEybPMM — Kate Micucci (@katemicucci) May 2, 2020

“Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with,” Scrubs lead Braff wrote on Twitter.

“Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

We love you Sam Lloyd ❤️ https://t.co/3O9UnOkWl9 — Sarah Chalke (@sarahchalke) May 2, 2020

The nephew of Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd, Lloyd was also an accomplished singer, performing and touring with his group The Blanks (who had regular cameo appearances on Scrubs).

Sam Lloyd played a wonderful Ted on Scrubs. RIP???????? #theWorthlessPeons pic.twitter.com/RkrGq4qfnC — Chelsea Montelongo (@Dunbar3213) May 2, 2020

Advertisement

Other TV roles included Cougar Town (where he played the same character as on Scrubs), Malcolm in the Middle, Numb3rs, Bones, The West Wing, Desperate Housewives and Modern Family among many others.