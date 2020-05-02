Accessibility Links

Scrubs star Sam Lloyd dies aged 56

The actor and performer, best known for playing unhappy lawyer Ted in the medical comedy, has been paid tribute to by his co-stars

Sam Lloyd as Ted Buckland in Scrubs (Getty)

Scrubs star Sam Lloyd has died aged 56, it has been confirmed, with tributes pouring out on social media to the actor and comedy performer.

The actor, who played Ted Buckland in 95 episodes of the medical comedy, had previously revealed he was battling an inoperable brain tumour, and is survived by his wife Vanessa and son Weston.

And on social media, the Scrubs cast including Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Robert Maschio (and creator Bill Lawrence) were quick to pay tribute to their co-star along with many other fans and colleagues.

“Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with,” Scrubs lead Braff wrote on Twitter.

“Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

The nephew of Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd, Lloyd was also an accomplished singer, performing and touring with his group The Blanks (who had regular cameo appearances on Scrubs).

Other TV roles included Cougar Town (where he played the same character as on Scrubs), Malcolm in the Middle, Numb3rs, Bones, The West Wing, Desperate Housewives and Modern Family among many others.

Scrubs

News, photos, videos and full episode guide
