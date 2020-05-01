Doctor Who The Girl in the Fireplace watchalong confirmed with Steven Moffat and Sophie Myles

Allons-y! The next Doctor Who fan watchalong event has been confirmed, with Whovians set to revisit David Tennant episode The Girl in the Fireplace.

Once again, former showrunner Steven Moffat (who wrote the episode) will be offering his running commentary throughout on Twitter. He’ll be joined by actress Sophia Myles, who played Madame de Pompadour during the time-hopping adventure.

The re-run will take place on Wednesday 6th May at 7pm (BST), 14 years after the episode first aired on BBC1.

Doctor Who Magazine’s Emily Cook, who has organised most of the watchalongs so far, tweeted the news alongside a Notting Hill-style poster for the episode.

Join in with a worldwide watchalong of The Girl in the Fireplace on its 14th anniversary – Wednesday 6 May at 7pm (BST) – featuring live tweets from @StevenWMoffat & @SophiaMyles Hashtag: #Clockdown#DoctorWhoLockdown Graphic by @SCrouchCreative pic.twitter.com/JtpYROGlsk — Emily Cook (@Emily_Rosina) April 30, 2020

A fan favourite episode in NuWho’s second series, The Girl in the Fireplace stars Tennant as The Doctor, alongside companions Rose Tyler (played by Billie Piper) and Mickey Smith (Noel Clarke). Inspired by Audrey Niffenegger’s novel The Time-Traveler’s Wife, the story sees the trio materialise on a derelict spaceship containing clockwork robots and portals into 18th century France.

It’s through these portals The Doctor visits French aristocrat Madame de Pompadour during her lifetime.

Other episodes that have already been chosen for watchalongs include series one episode Rose, 10th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor, and series five episode Vincent and the Doctor.

The Girl in the Fireplace watchalong will take place on Wednesday 6th May at 7pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.