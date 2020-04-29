Accessibility Links

The Queen will address the nation as part of VE Day celebrations

Other celebrations include a prayer by the Archbishop of Canterbury and ITV's Captain Tom's War

Commonwealth Day Service 2020

The Queen will address the nation on 8th May as part of this year’s VE Day celebrations, which commemorate 75 years since World War II ended in Europe.

The pre-recorded address will be broadcast by BBC at 9pm, the exact time the Queen’s father, King George IV, made a radio announcement declaring the end of the war on the continent in May 1945.

The Queen’s address is part of a revised VE Day celebrations programme designed to accommodate coronavirus guidelines. It marks the second time the Queen has addressed the nation whilst on lockdown.

The government had moved the May Bank Holiday from 4th May to 8th May to coincide with the anniversary and allow for celebratory events to happen. Though these events can no longer take place, the celebrations will continue while adhering to lockdown rules.

The day will start with a two-minute silence at 11am to pay tribute to the lives lost during the war.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will also record a reflection and prayer, while the Prime Minister is set to hold video calls with veterans.

Broadcasters are also airing special programming to mark the event, from BBC One’s The Announcement of Victory (which will feature Winston Churchhill’s famous victory speech) to ITV’s Captain Tom’s War, in which centenarian veteran Tom Moore tells his story.

VE Day takes place on 8th May, with the Queen addressing the nation at 9pm – check out what else is on with our TV Guide

