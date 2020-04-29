Channel 4 announces new isolation shows, including a series where dogs spy on their celeb owners

Channel 4 will be releasing five brand new shows during lockdown… including a series where pet dogs spy on their celebrity owners.

Advertisement

Snoop Dogs will see cameras go inside the homes of famous faces across the country, whilst attached to their pets. The four 30-minute episodes will see celebrities’ pooches sniff out their owners’ secrets in what is a truly barking mad premise.

As if that weren’t wild enough, the identities of the dog owners will be kept a secret until the end of the episode so viewers can guess who they are based on the pup-arazzi’s handy work.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking of the new series, Channel 4’s Deputy Head of Features and Formats Sean Doyle said: “I didn’t want lockdown to stifle creative conversations and Snoop Dogs is a perfect example of a reactive and outside of the box commission.

“We’ve come up a wonderfully ridiculous spin on filming in lockdown that only Channel 4 could get away with. We hope families enjoy playing along whilst getting a healthy dose of doggy mischief and celebrities’ lush properties and home interiors.”

As announced by the broadcaster’s Director of Programmes Ian Katz, the new commissions will all be produced whilst adhering to the government’s coronavirus guidelines and cover a wide range of topics.

The new content slate also includes Ramadan in Lockdown, which will look at how British Muslims are observing Ramadan in lockdown and culminate with an Eid special to air next month, and Coronavirus Heroes: Keeping Britain Going, which will celebrate the people working hard to help others during these challenging times.

Plus, comedian Tom Allen will be taking a look at the best adverts of the past 65 years in Tom Allen: Ad Man, while Anna Richardson lifts the lid on lockdown sex and relationships in Sex Tips in Isolation.

All five programmes are expected to land on Channel 4 next month.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.