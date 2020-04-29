Call the Midwife Unite: Vote now to pick which episode we should watch next!

We hope you’ve been enjoying Call the Midwife Unite – the weekly online watch party and live aftershow launched in collaboration with the Call the Midwife team.

On Wednesday 6th May at 8pm BST, it’s week six of Call the Midwife Unite and we’re asking fans to vote for which episode we should all watch next.

The episode will then be discussed in the live aftershow at 9pm BST, hosted by RadioTimes.com and featuring some very special guests.

But which episode should it be? Cast your vote below!



<section><h2> <h2> <strong></strong>Call The Midwife Unite week 6: Which episode shall we watch next?</h2> </h2> </section><section><h2>Series 8, Episode 1 (Sister Hilda and Sister Frances arrive / backstreet abortion / Sister Monica Joan in distress)</h2> </section><section><h3>Series 8, Episode 8 (Elsie Dyer’s trial / dying teen goes to the dance / May’s adoption)</h3> </section><section><h3>Series 9, Episode 1 (abandoned baby / diphtheria outbreak / Nonnatus under threat)</h3> </section><p> </p> <p></p>

Here are synopses for each episode…

Series 8, episode 1: “As spring arrives, Nonnatus House welcomes two new nuns, the experienced Sister Hilda and newly qualified Sister Frances, who must acclimatise to the changing East End. A complicated multiple birth tests the skills of some of the midwives to the limit, but Trixie has to face her fears and Valerie deals with a shocking case that arrives unexpectedly.”

Series 8, episode 8: “Shelagh organises a ballroom dance to raise money for the maternity home, in the hope of taking her mind off May’s impending adoption. A terminally ill patient laments that she will not get the chance to dance one last time, but Sister Hilda is determined to make sure she does. Fred suffers an embarrassing condition, and cannot bring himself to see Dr Turner, while Nurse Crane is discharged from hospital and tries to play matchmaker between Sgt Woolf and Miss Higgins. Valerie and Trixie are called to testify in a court case. Last in the series.”

Series 9, episode 1: “The return of the period drama about midwives and nurses in London’s East End, picking up the story in January 1965. After dealing with a power cut at the maternity home, Fred follows an unusual sound and finds a newborn baby abandoned in a dustbin. Meanwhile, Dr Turner and Nurse Crane must deal with an alarming outbreak of diphtheria, and Sister Julienne receives news of an ambitious redevelopment programme that potentially threatens Nonnatus House. Starring Jenny Agutter and Stephen McGann.”