Viewers are loving Beat the Chasers: “It’s like Chasers Assemble”

The spin-off of the popular game show was a hit

Beat the Chasers

Yesterday (Monday 27th April) saw the debut of Beat the Chasers – a new spin-off based on the hugely popular game show The Chase, with Bradley Walsh returning as presenter.

The show sees members of the audience selected at random to test their knowledge against all five of the shows expert quizzers – Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Shaun Wallace, with increasing prize money depending on how many they choose to take on.

At the start of the first episode, Walsh claimed it was like “The X Factor for quizzers!” and, so far, fans seem to be enjoying the greater spectacle of the new show.

One viewer said, “I’m liking this new format already. I don’t envy the contestants going up against all five of them though” while another described it as, “a perfect example of a spin-off done right.”

One fan even compared the show to Avengers Assemble – sharing a photo in which he had photoshopped each of the Chasers’ heads on to one of the superheroes, including The Beast as The Hulk.

And another viewer said that the show gave him the same “event television vibes” as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, adding, “Incredible format, intensely dramatic and highly entertaining. I LOVE it.”

ITV will be hoping that the show continues to attract viewers – and if it has anything near the success of the aforementioned Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, it will go down as a huge win for the channel.

Only one contestant was successful in winning any money during the first episode – with trainee paramedic Alex Wilson taking home £25,000 after beating three chasers.

Earlier,  Bernie Kingston had been unsuccessful in his ambitious attempt to take on all five Chasers for a prize fund of £90,000 while Father George failed in his efforts to win £2,000 against two Chasers.

Beat the Chasers continues tonight at 9pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Beat the Chasers

Beat the Chasers
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
