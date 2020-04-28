Five of the best British and international series to watch on Acorn TV

When you find yourself with a little extra time on your hands, what could be a better way to spend it than losing yourself in a gripping show? If you need some inspiration for what to watch next, here are some of Acorn TV’s best offerings from around the world. From the exclusive British-produced Queens of Mystery to the thrilling Finnish crime drama Black Widows, this is TV that you’ll be happy to stay in for.

Advertisement

Queens of Mystery

The Emmy-nominated Acorn TV original series Queens of Mystery is a contemporary, warm-hearted spin on the classic whodunit tale. It follows a perennially single female detective Matilda (Olivia Vinall, The Woman in White, Apple Tree Yard) and her three crime-writing aunts, who help her solve murder mysteries in the picturesque village of Wildemarsh. But, no matter how many cases they’re able to crack, there’s always one mystery that still haunts Matilda – the disappearance of her own mother, a crime she’ll never stop trying to solve.

Watch now

Black Widows

Three women face a life-changing mid-life crisis when, while on holiday with their husbands, a shocking explosion blows their partners – and everything they had taken for granted – out of the water. When the police begin to investigate, the widows must come up with some kind of explanation, and then find out what really happened… because their lives might depend on it.

Watch now

Foyle’s War

National treasure Michael Kitchen stars as Detective Chief Superintendent Christopher Foyle, in this long-running and much-loved drama series. Foyle works tirelessly to stop crooks, swindlers and murderers taking advantage of the confusion caused by WWII, and is often faced with difficult decisions and tricky characters. But nothing stops his level-headed pursuit of justice, especially with his driver Samantha Stewart (Honeysuckle Weeks, The Wicker Tree) and Detective Sergeant Paul Milner (Anthony Howell, Dirk Gently) by his side.

Watch now

Keeping Faith

This powerful and compelling Welsh drama has been a huge hit since the first series aired in 2017. It follows the turmoil that Faith (Eve Myles, Broadchurch), a small-town Welsh lawyer, faces as she is forced to cut her maternity leave short when her husband and business partner Evan (Myles’ real-life husband, Bradley Freegard) mysteriously goes missing.

Watch now

Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None

Immerse yourself in mystery with star-studded adaptations of some of Agatha Christie’s most popular novels. Amongst them is the Queen of Crime’s classic, And Then There Were None, starring the likes of Aidan Turner, Charles Dance and Miranda Richardson. Set in 1939 as Europe is on the brink of war, the story follows 10 strangers who are invited to an island by a mysterious host. One by one, the guests die, but who is the killer?

Advertisement

You can stream all of these shows now at acorn.tv