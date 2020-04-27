Ex-Strictly star Kevin Clifton has found a new passion during lockdown

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has revealed that leaving the competition has given him the chance to focus on a new passion.

He made the shock decision to leave the show after a seven-year stint in March and has since shifted his focus towards writing.

Clifton discussed his new pastime on the latest episode of his podcast, The Kevin Clifton Show, suggesting that he could end up writing an autobiography or a stage play.

“I’ve actually been spending a lot of time doing some writing,” he said. “I’ve done an online writing course and I’m writing some of my own stories. Who knows, potentially that could end up being maybe a biography of sorts or just a book about my experiences in my career.”

“I’ve been watching a lot of the streams of theatre, like some of the plays and musicals that have been streaming themselves online. Because I’ve been relaxing more, I’ve been having a lot more creative ideas, because we tend to when we’re more relaxed and not filling our brains with other stuff.”

He added: “I’ve started writing a play. And so it’s interesting to me that that’s the actual thing that I want to do, like I might say ‘if I had time I’d learn piano or I’d learn guitar or I would learn a new language’. But what I’ve found myself actually doing is doing a lot of writing.

“So maybe that’s something that actually is more truthful to my set of values, what I actually value in life, what I want to do with myself, what I want to do with my life.”

Clifton will soon star in a stage version of romantic comedy Strictly Ballroom, which had been scheduled to tour the UK and Ireland from September 2020 to June 2021.

