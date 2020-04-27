Fans react to Race Across The World’s “brilliant” and “big-hearted” finale

BBC Two’s extreme reality competition Race Across The World came to an end last night, awarding a new pair of winners with the £20,000 prize fund.

Emon and Jamiul were the first to the finish line after an emotional journey, which saw the uncle and nephew duo rekindle their relationship after many years apart.

Prior to the series starting, Emon told the BBC: “I’m very competitive – I don’t believe in coming in second, I don’t do losing. I am in it to win it.” He wasn’t kidding!

RadioTimes.com held a special Q&A with the winners on Facebook last night, immediately after the finale ended on BBC Two.

Fans were ecstatic for the winners, feeling that they were thoroughly deserving of the prize money.

The whole UK when Emon and Jamiul win #RaceAcrossTheWorld pic.twitter.com/RkH4heDOIg — G1llyW1lly (@GillHayward1) April 26, 2020

Many viewers were taken aback by their generous gesture of donating £15,000 of the prize money to charitable causes, that’s £10,000 to homeless children in South America and £5,000 for an orphanage in Bangladesh.

Emon and Jamuil are fully deserved winners, the fact they're donating some of their winnings to charities based on their experience on the journey itself shows what such good people they are ???? #raceacrosstheworld — Alex Harris (@alexharris_92) April 26, 2020

The duo made the decision after witnessing child poverty on their journey through South America, which began in Mexico and ended in Argentina.

Emon and Jamiul in BBC’s race across the world have been brilliant. Gave stuff to a homeless family in Rio and having just won the show and the prize of £20k, they plan on giving half to charity to help homeless kids in Rio. ????????#raceacrosstheworld — Paul Stuart (@PauliBhoy7) April 26, 2020

The feel-good finale was a welcome change of pace from the hard-hitting headlines that have dominated the news so far this year.

Emon and Jamiul winning #RaceAcrossTheWorld and donating half their prize money to charity is hands down the best thing to happen in 2020 — Angharad Phillips (@angharad_15) April 26, 2020

But while fans were more than happy to see Emon and Jamiul take the top prize, they also felt a lot of love for mother-son duo Jo and Sam.

Honestly, Jo and Sam are some of the best contestants I have ever seen on a reality show. #RaceAcrossTheWorld pic.twitter.com/9bFdQmibs6 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 26, 2020

They were forced to drop out of the competition before the final leg after running out of money in Mendoza, Argentina.

No matter who wins tonight, these two are my winners. Pure joy to watch week upon week ❤️ #raceacrosstheworld pic.twitter.com/lTQnThoPb3 — Dave (@DavidMackayy) April 26, 2020

Nonetheless, they spoke highly of the incredible experience, with Jo describing it as “wonderful.”

Jo and Sam leaving because she wanted her son to have the best of everything ???? she’s a national treasure #raceacrosstheworld pic.twitter.com/GkPQEjOVIv — Lazypops50 (@niamh99015568) April 26, 2020

Pointless co-presenter Richard Osman is among Race Across The World’s celebrity fanbase, describing it as a “big-hearted” series.

#RaceAcrossTheWorld has been such a wonderful series. So big-hearted. Final episode on BBC2 right now. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 26, 2020

Meanwhile, comedian Dara O’Briain called the finale “brilliant” and hailed the two “great winners.”

Ah, deleted the last tweet, to save being a spoiler! Anyway, what a brilliant finale, and a wonderful series. Great winners too. #raceacrosstheworld — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) April 26, 2020

Fans will be pleased to hear that Race Across the World will be getting another series, although it will not start filming until it is completely safe to travel again.

Jo and Sam showed their amazing bond and approach to life dispite adversity; Dom and Lizzie made up 31 hours after illness; Emon and Jamiul donated loads to charity; what a perfect ending ????????❤️ #raceacrosstheworld — Lucie (@lucietun) April 26, 2020

Race Across the World is available on BBC iPlayer.