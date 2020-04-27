Fans react to Race Across The World’s “brilliant” and “big-hearted” finale

Accessibility Links

It was another tough series of the extreme competition **SPOILERS FOR RACE ACROSS THE WORLD**

BBC Two’s extreme reality competition Race Across The World came to an end last night, awarding a new pair of winners with the £20,000 prize fund.

Emon and Jamiul were the first to the finish line after an emotional journey, which saw the uncle and nephew duo rekindle their relationship after many years apart.

Prior to the series starting, Emon told the BBC: “I’m very competitive – I don’t believe in coming in second, I don’t do losing. I am in it to win it.” He wasn’t kidding!

RadioTimes.com held a special Q&A with the winners on Facebook last night, immediately after the finale ended on BBC Two.

Fans were ecstatic for the winners, feeling that they were thoroughly deserving of the prize money.

Many viewers were taken aback by their generous gesture of donating £15,000 of the prize money to charitable causes, that’s £10,000 to homeless children in South America and £5,000 for an orphanage in Bangladesh.

The duo made the decision after witnessing child poverty on their journey through South America, which began in Mexico and ended in Argentina.

The feel-good finale was a welcome change of pace from the hard-hitting headlines that have dominated the news so far this year.

But while fans were more than happy to see Emon and Jamiul take the top prize, they also felt a lot of love for mother-son duo Jo and Sam.

They were forced to drop out of the competition before the final leg after running out of money in Mendoza, Argentina.

Nonetheless, they spoke highly of the incredible experience, with Jo describing it as “wonderful.”

Pointless co-presenter Richard Osman is among Race Across The World’s celebrity fanbase, describing it as a “big-hearted” series.

Meanwhile, comedian Dara O’Briain called the finale “brilliant” and hailed the two “great winners.”

Fans will be pleased to hear that Race Across the World will be getting another series, although it will not start filming until it is completely safe to travel again.

Race Across the World is available on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Race across the World

