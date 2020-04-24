Watch Dawn French bring back the Vicar of Dibley for Big Night In

Dawn French reprised her Vicar of Dibley role during Comic Relief and Children in Need’s Big Night In last night.

Speaking to us “from the vicarage”, a dog-collar wearing French delivered a parish update as Reverend Geraldine Granger for the BBC One charity evening.

The vicar began the sketch by correcting a few misprints in the parish newsletter: “I meant to congratulate Julie Barker and Lucy Clackett on having babies, not rabies.”

She then moved onto her sermon, in which she mentioned that the first parish council meeting took place via Zoom, and delivered a heartfelt message.

“Life goes on, and this will pass,” she said. “We shouldn’t dwell too much on the sadness but try and think about all the happiness.”

She said that it’s the happy moments of her time in Dibley that she likes to remember in times like this: “dancing with Darcy Bussell, eating four Christmas lunches, joining an idiot and a simpleton in holy matrimony and of course, that puddle.”

The Vicar of Dibley ran on BBC One from 1994 until 1998, with Dawn French returning as the vicar for various Comic Relief skits in recent years.

Big Night In raised over £27 million for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Big Night In is available on BBC iPlayer.