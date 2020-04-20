Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 back? Cast, staff and everything you need to know

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 back? Cast, staff and everything you need to know

The toughest show on TV is about to put some celebs through the ultimate test...

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Get ready to see 12 celebs stripped of their celebrity status to take on the toughest challenge of their lives, as Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins makes a return to Channel 4.

Advertisement

The famous faces will embark on a gruelling course in the challenging terrain of Scotland’s remote island, Raasay, where they will be exposed to unforgiving weather, harsh landscape and volatile seas.

So when does it start? Who is the chief instructor and his directing staff? And which celebs will be stepping up to the plate?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series of the Special Air Service selection programme…

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on TV?

A release date hasn’t been confirmed just yet for the 2020 series, but judging by previous years it’s looking like it could be soon.

The 2019 celebrity version aired on Sunday April 7th, so we expect the 2020 edition to kick off sometime this month, if not in May.

Similar to the 2019 series, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will air every Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Each episode is an hour-long and will be broadcast between 9 and 10pm.

Who is in the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins cast?

The new celebrity recruits will be put through their paces and their day jobs will definitely seem far away during the process.
But who’s taking part?
Here’s everything you need to know…

Katie Price

Katie Price
Katie Price (Getty)

Katie, 41, is a model, businesswoman, singer, TV personality and author. In 2004, she took part on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, so, the mum-of-five might have had a little bit of practice roughing it during her Jungle days…

Joey Essex

Former The Only Way is Essex star first burst onto screens in 2011 as a cast member on the ITVBe show. But will the “Reem King” be able to go without his fake tan for the challenge?

Anthea Turner

Best known for hosting Blue Peter and GMT, Anthea, 59, will be taking on the SAS challenge this year.

Helen Skelton

Since 2014, Helen has been a presenter on Countryfile. But has country life prepared her for this challenge? We’ll have to wait and see…

Brendan Cole

The ballroom dancer – who is best known for appearing on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing – will be swapping his dancing shoes for some combats and mountain boots as he faces the gruelling course.

John Fashanu

Former premiership footballer John, 57, is one of the 12 celebs taking on the SAS challenge.

Nikki Sanderson

Hollyoaks actress Nikki is ditching the glitz and glamour to take part in gruelling show.

Jack Maynard

Brother to singer Conor Maynard, the YouTube star became pretty famous in 2017 following his stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, which was short lived following a Twitter scandal.

Lauren Steadman

Fans may recognise the 27-year-old for appearing on Strictly in 2018. Outside of the BBC show, Lauren – who is a Paralympic athlete –  has competed in three Summer Paralympics, in both swimming and the paratriathlon.

Locksmith

Music artist Locksmith – real name Leon Rolle – is best known for being drum and bass band Rudimental’s DJ.

Yasmin Evans

Lauren Steadman - Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmine will be swapping the DJ booth for Scotland’s remote island of Raasay.

Tony Bellew

Former boxing champion Tony, 37, will be taking on a very new challenge in his life as he heads to Scotland for SAS.

Who is the Chief Instructor and the Directing Staff?

Putting the 12 celebs through their paces is Chief Instructor, Ant Middleton, and his team of Directing Staff, Foxy, Billy, Ollie and newest member Jay.
Middleton is a British former soldier, adventurer and television presenter. He also appeared as the captain in the adventure/reality-show Mutiny and the survival show Escape.

Speaking of the latest recruits, Middleton said: “If these celebrities turn up with an ego, they won’t last 24 hours. There are no short cuts, there are no easy options. They think they know what’s coming but trust me, they are going to get the absolute shock of their lives.”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will return to Channel 4 on 20th April at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

B25_25594_R James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

All the movies and TV shows delayed by Coronavirus – how COVID 19 is impacting the industry

ricky-gervais-after-life

Find your favourite 81 best TV series to watch on Netflix

KIEV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 22, 2020: he Eurovision Song Contest logo is seen on a screen during the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) national selection show in Kiev. Ukrainian band Go_A with song Solovey will represent Ukraine at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Netherlands. The 65th anniversary Eurovision song contest will be held in Rotterdam (Netherlands) from May 12 to May 16, 2020. Ukraine, which missed the competition last year, intends to return to participation in 2020.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Pavlo Gonchar / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Pavlo Gonchar / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

When is Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light on? – Everything you need to know about the replacement show

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Who are the cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020? Meet the all-star line up for the new series