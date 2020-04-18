How to watch One World: Together at Home – special event curated by Lady Gaga
The live event will feature some of the biggest names in music to celebrate health workers amid coronavirus pandemic
BBC One will broadcast a special event curated by Lady Gaga to celebrate the heroic efforts of health workers around the world.
One World: Together at Home will support the Covid-19 Response Fund and feature performances from some of the world’s most loved musicians. The event has been created by Global Citizen, a charity that provides help to those in poverty, and the World Health Organisation.
Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Elton John, John Legend, Lizzo, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder are just some of the names confirmed to be taking part.
In North America, the event will be broadcast live on Saturday 18th April on ABC, Bell Media, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks and iHeartMedia.
How to watch One World: Together at Home live in the UK
The show will be split into will perform in two separate broadcasts, one from 7pm-1am UK time (2-8pm ET in the US) and another from 1-3am UK time (2-8pm ET).
You can watch the show for free on:
How to watch One World: Together at Home on BBC One
In the UK, BBC One will broadcast an adapted version on Sunday 19th April at 7:15pm, featuring highlights, exclusive performances from UK artists, and interviews with front line workers.
It will be presented by Clara Amfo, Claudia Winkleman and Dermot O’Leary, and is set to feature exclusive performances from Ellie Goulding, George the Poet, Jess Glynne, Little Mix, Michael Bublé, Tom Jones “and more”.
In a statement, O’Leary said: “Clara, Claudia and I will bring UK viewers even more unique performances from the likes of Ellie Goulding, George the Poet, Jess Glynne, The Kingdom Choir, Little Mix, Michael Bublé, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Skip Marley and Tom Jones to name a few. It will be a fitting tribute to those who are giving and sacrificing so much for our society.”
Amfo added: “Music holds the power to be uniquely restorative and unifying and I’m so looking forward to seeing that in full effect with One World: Together At Home. Do make sure you tune in this Sunday at 7.15 pm on BBC One as Claudia, Dermot I present you with special performances for our extra special healthcare workers from all over the world.”
Lorna Clarke, Controller of BBC Pop, said: “I’m thrilled that BBC One is to broadcast coverage of this very special event, featuring some of the world’s most loved musicians, to show support to care workers all over the world at this challenging time.”
Additional content from the live event will be available on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 19th April.
Who are the artists set to perform on One World: Together at Home?
Highlights include Lady Gaga, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Steve Wonder, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, but they’ll be joined by plenty more acts. The (very very very) long list of celebrities to appear at the event is as follows:
????BIG NEWS: We’ve just announced MORE ARTISTS for One World: #TogetherAtHome, including @JLo, @Oprah, @taylorswift13, and more. Tune in on April 18 to join the fight against the COVID-19 crisis: https://t.co/UiNeGUFpKd pic.twitter.com/cIcDu6zsTd
— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020
7pm-1am GMT
- Adam Lambert
- Andra Day
- Angèle
- Anitta
- Annie Lennox
- Becky G
- Ben Platt
- Billy Ray Cyrus
- Black Coffee
- Bridget Moynahan
- Burna Boy
- Cassper Nyovest
- Charlie Puth
- Christine and the Queens
- Common
- Connie Britton
- Danai Gurira
- Delta Goodrem
- Don Cheadle
- Eason Chan
- Ellie Goulding
- Erin Richards
- FINNEAS
- Heidi Klum
- Hozier
- Hussain Al Jasmi
- Jack Black
- Jacky Cheung
- Jack Johnson
- Jameela Jamil
- James McAvoy
- Jason Segel
- Jennifer Hudson
- Jess Glynne
- Jessie J
- Jessie Reyez
- John Legend
- Juanes
- Kesha
- Lady Antebellum
- Lang Lang
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Lewis Hamilton
- Liam Payne
- Lili Reinhart
- Lilly Singh
- Lindsey Vonn
- Lisa Mishra
- Lola Lennox
- Luis Fonsi
- Maren Morris
- Matt Bomer
- Megan Rapinoe
- Michael Bublé
- Milky Chance
- Naomi Osaka
- Natti Natasha
- Niall Horan
- Nomzamo Mbatha
- P.K. Subban
- Picture This
- Rita Ora
- Samuel L Jackson
- Sarah Jessica Parker
- Sebastián Yatra
- Sheryl Crow
- Sho Madjozi
- SOFI TUKKER
- SuperM
- The Killers
- Tim Gunn
- Vishal Mishra
- Zucchero
1-3am GMT
- Amy Poehler
- Andrea Bocelli
- Awkwafina
- Billie Eilish
- Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day
- Burna Boy
- Camila Cabello
- Céline Dion
- Chris Martin
- David Beckham
- Eddie Vedder
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Elton John
- FINNEAS
- Idris and Sabrina Elba
- J Balvin
- Jennifer Lopez
- John Legend
- Kacey Musgraves
- Keith Urban
- Kerry Washington
- Lady Gaga
- Lang Lang
- Lizzo
- LL COOL J
- Lupita Nyong’o
- Maluma
- Oprah Winfrey
- Paul McCartney
- Pharrell Williams
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas
- Sam Smith
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Shawn Mendes
- Stevie Wonder
- Taylor Swift
- Usher
More acts are expected to appear on the show.
Who is hosting the One World: Together at Home show?
The event will be fronted by US talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.
