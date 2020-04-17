How to watch One World: Together at Home – special event curated by Lady Gaga

BBC One will broadcast a special event curated by Lady Gaga to celebrate the heroic efforts of health workers around the world.

One World: Together at Home will support the Covid-19 Response Fund and feature performances from some of the world’s most loved musicians.

Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Elton John, John Legend, Lizzo, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder are just some of the names confirmed to be taking part.

In North America, the event will be broadcast live on Saturday 18th April on ABC, Bell Media, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks and iHeartMedia.

How to watch One World: Together at Home

In the UK, BBC One will broadcast an adapted version on Sunday 19th April at 7:15pm, featuring highlights, exclusive performances from UK artists, and interviews with front line workers.

It will be presented by Clara Amfo, Claudia Winkleman and Dermot O’Leary, and is set to feature Ellie Goulding, George the Poet, Jess Glynne, Little Mix, Michael Bublé, Tom Jones and more.

In a statement, O’Leary said: “Clara, Claudia and I will bring UK viewers even more unique performances from the likes of Ellie Goulding, George the Poet, Jess Glynne, The Kingdom Choir, Little Mix, Michael Bublé, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Skip Marley and Tom Jones to name a few. It will be a fitting tribute to those who are giving and sacrificing so much for our society.”

Amfo added: “Music holds the power to be uniquely restorative and unifying and I’m so looking forward to seeing that in full effect with One World: Together At Home. Do make sure you tune in this Sunday at 7.15 pm on BBC One as Claudia, Dermot I present you with special performances for our extra special healthcare workers from all over the world.”

Lorna Clarke, Controller of BBC Pop, said: “I’m thrilled that BBC One is to broadcast coverage of this very special event, featuring some of the world’s most loved musicians, to show support to care workers all over the world at this challenging time.”

Additional content from the live event will be available on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 19th April.

One World: Together at Home has been created by Global Citizen, a charity that provides help to those in poverty, and the World Health Organisation.

Who are the artists set to perform exclusively on BBC One?

Ellie Goulding, George the Poet, Jess Glynne, The Kingdom Choir, Little Mix, Michael Bublé, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Skip Marley, Tom Jones and more will all perform on One World: Together at Home.

What other celebrities will take part in the TV special?

Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham will all appear in the special global broadcast.

