The Bill is coming to streaming – classic cop series will be available on UKTV Play
Watch series 1-5 of the UK's longest running police procedural drama - with early cameos from future A-Listers, including Keira Knightley
The beloved British cop series The Bill will air exclusively on UKTV’s on-demand service, UKTV Play.
The Bafta-winning ITV series, which ran for 26 years from 1984 to 2010, followed male and female police officers working at the fictional Sun Hill Police Station in East London. To date, it’s the longest running police procedural drama to air in the UK.
The show was noted for providing big breaks to a number of (now) A-listers, including Keira Knightley, David Walliams, comedian Russell Brand, and David Tennant – who starred in 1995 as a kidnapper.
UKTV Play will initially air series 1 to 5 of The Bill, with plans afoot to add later series to the platform over the next few months.
The Bill series 1-5 launches on UKTV Play at 10am on 1st May. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.