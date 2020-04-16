Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The Bill is coming to streaming – classic cop series will be available on UKTV Play

The Bill is coming to streaming – classic cop series will be available on UKTV Play

Watch series 1-5 of the UK's longest running police procedural drama - with early cameos from future A-Listers, including Keira Knightley

webANXthebillw

The beloved British cop series The Bill will air exclusively on UKTV’s on-demand service, UKTV Play.

Advertisement

The Bafta-winning ITV series, which ran for 26 years from 1984 to 2010, followed male and female police officers working at the fictional Sun Hill Police Station in East London. To date, it’s the longest running police procedural drama to air in the UK.

The show was noted for providing big breaks to a number of (now) A-listers, including Keira Knightley, David Walliams, comedian Russell Brand, and David Tennant – who starred in 1995 as a kidnapper.

UKTV Play will initially air series 1 to 5 of The Bill, with plans afoot to add later series to the platform over the next few months.

Advertisement

The Bill series 1-5 launches on UKTV Play at 10am on 1st May. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about The Bill

webANXthebillw
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

CARNIVAL FILMS PRESENTS FOR ITV BELGRAVIA EPISODE 1 Pictured: (L-R) ALICE EVE as Susan Trenchard, ELLA PURNELL as Lady Maria Grey, JACK BARDOE as Charles Pope, HARRIET WALTER as Lady Brockenhurst, PHILIP GLENISTER as James Tranchard, TAMSIN GREIG as Anne Trenchard and TOM WILKINSON as Earl of Brockenhurst. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: Patrick.smith@itv.com 0207 1573044

Meet the cast of ITV’s Belgravia

EMBARGIOED UNTIL 5.00PM ON 4TH jUNE 2019. CARNIVAL FILMS FOR ITV BELGRAVIA Pictured: TAMSIN GREIG as Anne Trenchard and ALICE EVE as Susan Trenchard. This image is the copyright of Carnival Films.

Where is ITV’s Belgravia filmed?

Who wants to be a millionaire - Jeremy Clarkson

Best TV and films to watch on Easter Sunday – what to watch this weekend

quiz_01_0

Your Easter Weekend TV schedule: All the TV and film to watch this Bank Holiday