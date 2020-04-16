When is Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline on ITV? Air-date, controversy and more

Ross Kemp is looking to highlight the NHS’s battle against coronavirus in his latest documentary film.

The 55-year-old filmmaker and his team have been filming inside a Milton Keynes hospital to provide an exclusive link at how doctors and nurses are working to combat COVID-19.

Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline will air Thursday 16th April – here’s everything you need to know.

What is Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline about?

Following the outbreak of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, the country is on lockdown and we’ve never before relied more heavily on the NHS who are at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19.

Kemp has been given special access to a hospital in Milton Keynes too show first-hand how doctors and nurses are coping with the difficult, challenging and unprecedented fight.

He will specifically look at some of the hospital’s patients and how they are coping with the battle. Kemp also goes into an intensive care unit to discuss the preparations being made for patients who unfortunately have to be treated there.

Why has Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline caused controversy?

Kemp has faced criticism for his as-yet-unaired documentary about the NHS on social media.

He confirmed he would be wearing full PPE (personal protection equipment) while he made the documentary, emphasising the crew have replaced any items they used.

But some people were concerned that while patients kept isolated from their families, Kemp and his crew were being given access to the wards.

Not necessary… how will people feel when they can't be with loved one at their death then you and cameras are allowed in? All you celebs, time to give it a rest. — Animal adoptions UK ????‍????????????❤️ (@AdoptionsUk) April 11, 2020

Milton Keynes University Hospital defended the decision to allow the documentary to be made on Twitter, writing: “We have agreed to give to @RossKemp & a small crew access to capture the amazing efforts of NHS staff in response to #COVID19 – this access has been risk assessed & agreed in discussion w/ @NHSEngland. We believe it’s in the public interest to show them how hospitals are preparing.”

They continued: “We are spending minimal time in high risk areas & are ensuring the crew are wearing full PPE, as per national guidelines. As @RossKemp says, they are replacing any PPE used. We hope this show will provide the general public with vital info & reassurance.

“We understand this will cause some questions around what our visiting restrictions are. For full details visit http://mkuh.nhs.uk For clarity, we are still allowing partners to attend for certain maternity patients & some visiting for patients at the end of their life.”

However, others have been praising the documentary, suggesting it’s vital we see inside the hospital and how the NHS is working to combat the pandemic.

Kemp appeared on Good Morning Britain on 16th April to defend the documentary, explaining how he wasn’t in ICU for long, but it was essential he wore it to stop the spread.

“In terms of PPE, we used one set and at no point were we draining resources. There was just me and one camera man, we were only there for a short time, maybe half an hour,” Kemp explained.

“What had a massive impact on me was the care and love for the patients from the staff. The film is to show how the staff are helping people… and it’s also to tell us what they are concerned about.”

When is Ross Kemp’s NHS Frontline documentary on?

Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline will air Thursday 16th April at 8:30pm on ITV.

