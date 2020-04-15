Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast – is canon actually real?

It’s fair to say that the “rules” and “lore” of Doctor Who can be pretty controversial topics for fans, with fairly large changes in series 12 finale The Timeless Children inspiring some viewers to pretty heated debate about what could and couldn’t be altered.

Advertisement

Generally, these discussions end up being about what episodes have established before as “canon” – but what is canon, really? Who decides which throwaway references in episodes become crucial parts of continuity, and which are ignored entirely?

In this week’s Doctor Who podcast, we delve into the hotly contested world of Doctor Who canon, from the new revelations of the Timeless Children all the way back to the Doctor’s “first” regeneration, the Brain of Morbius and Paul McGann’s half-human side.

Plus, we try and resolve a few Doctor Who plot holes ourselves, starting with the Mystery of the Missing Heart and Susan Foreman’s astonishing level of influence within Time Lord culture.

Want to Vworp your way to a galaxy’s worth of Doctor Who content? Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to our Whosletter to keep up with all the latest series news, episode reviews and interviews, along with plenty of our classic features from deep within the TARDIS archives. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Want more? You can vote for your favourite modern Doctor Who series here, or check out last week’s podcast on Doctor Who spin-offs.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021