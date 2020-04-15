Call the Midwife Unite: Vote now to pick which episode we should watch next!

We hope you’ve been enjoying Call the Midwife Unite – the weekly online watch party and live aftershow launched in collaboration with the Call the Midwife team.

Advertisement

On Wednesday 22nd April at 8pm BST, it’s week four of Call the Midwife Unite and we’re asking fans to vote for which episode we should all watch next.

The episode will then be discussed in the live aftershow at 9pm BST, hosted by RadioTimes.com and featuring some very special guests.

But which episode should it be? Cast your vote below!



<section><h2> <h2><strong>Call The Midwife Unite week 4: Which episode shall we watch next?</strong></h2> </h2> </section><section><h2>Series 6 episode 5 (Reggie arrives / Val’s first day / Sister Mary Cynthia rediscovered)</h2> </section><section><h3>Series 7 Episode 5 (Smallpox outbreak / Violet’s picnic / Trixie leaves for her godmother’s)</h3> </section><section><h3>Series 8 Episode 8 (Fred’s prostate / charity ball / teenage cancer patient)</h3> </section><p> </p> <p></p>

Here are synopses for each episode…

Series 6, episode 5: “A distant cousin of Fred’s who has Down’s syndrome is taken in by the Buckles following the death of his protective mother, but Violet struggles to cope and Shelagh is forced to make other arrangements for his care. New recruit Valerie prepares for her first day at Nonnatus House, and Trixie comes to the aid of a pregnant woman who is in urgent need of dental treatment to avoid an infection. The nurses discover what has happened to Sister Mary Cynthia, a revelation that has distressing consequences for Sister Monica Joan.”

Series 7, episode 5: “Rumours spread around Poplar that a sailor with smallpox is hiding somewhere in town. Nurse Crane and Dr Turner try to track him down before he causes an outbreak. Lucille treats an expectant mother on her own, but soon feels out of her depth when she displays signs of a serious medical condition. Trixie goes to stay with her godmother, Violet and Fred organise a picnic for the parish, and Tom and Barbara return home.”

Advertisement

Series 8, episode 8: “Shelagh organises a ballroom dance to raise money for the maternity home, in the hope of taking her mind off May’s impending adoption. A terminally ill patient laments that she will not get the chance to dance one last time, but Sister Hilda is determined to make sure she does. Fred suffers an embarrassing condition, and cannot bring himself to see Dr Turner, while Nurse Crane is discharged from hospital and tries to play matchmaker between Sgt Woolf and Miss Higgins. Valerie and Trixie are called to testify in a court case.”