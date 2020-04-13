How to join Call the Midwife and RadioTimes.com’s online watch party and aftershow

Call the Midwife and RadioTimes.com have teamed up for a weekly online watch party and live aftershow – and you’re invited!

The third instalment of ‘Call the Midwife Unite’ will take place on Wednesday 15th April.

We’re asking fans to join us at 8pm (UK time) and watch a specially-selected classic episode of Call the Midwife. Straight afterwards at 9pm, you’re then invited to head over to the show’s official Facebook page where RadioTimes.com‘s Drama Editor Eleanor Bley Griffiths will be hosting an hour-long video discussion of the episode.

She’ll be joined on-screen by leading members of the Call the Midwife team and cast. Guests so far have included series creator and writer Heidi Thomas, Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne) and Helen George (Nurse Trixie Franklin) – watch this space for episode three!

“The cast and crew were due to start filming series 10 this week, but we were prevented because of the lockdown,” Heidi Thomas said ahead of the CTM Unite launch. “Linking up with our fans to watch and discuss a favourite episode of the show is the perfect way to cheer us all up!”

Which episode of Call the Midwife are we watching?

RadioTimes.com asked readers to vote for the next watchalong episode – and the fans have spoken! For the third edition of Call the Midwife Unite, on Wednesday 15th April, we will be watching series 2, episode 8.

We gave you three episodes to pick from, but after more than 4,600 votes (and a close-run competition with series 6 episode 4!), the series two finale was the winner with 51%.

In the UK, it’s available to watch on BBC iPlayer – more information below for international audiences!

The Call the Midwife team and fans across the world will be tweeting throughout the episode using the hashtags #CallTheMidwifeUnite and #RTWatch, as we relive some of our favourite moments and experience the show together.

Here’s the synopsis: “As Chummy and Peter prepare to become parents, Fred has a visit from his daughter Dolly, who also has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, Sister Bernadette faces her own difficult crossroads; to the delight of her friends, particularly Dr Turner, her health crisis has passed and she will soon be free to leave the sanatorium. She must now decide whether her future lies within or outside the walls of Nonnatus House.

“Jimmy reappears, accompanied by his handsome colleague Alec, having been tasked by the council to survey the buildings in the area. Alec seems quite keen on Jenny, and an evening out to a jazz club sees romance blossom. As Chummy goes into labour, the winds of change are blowing through Poplar and the Nonnatus House community must stand together to face the challenges of the future.”

Where do I watch the Call the Midwife aftershow?

At 9pm BST on Wednesday, look out for a live video streaming on Call the Midwife’s Facebook page.

As CTM puts it, “This Facebook Live session will be conducted via video conference from Eleanor and the cast members’ homes because they – just like you – are observing strict lockdown conditions. Our fans worldwide will be able to put their questions and comments directly to Eleanor and the cast during the live broadcast, and can also catch up with a recording of it on our Facebook page after the event!”

Who are the guests on the next aftershow?

We’ll update this page when we can reveal more…

How can I re-watch the previous aftershows?

On the first aftershow we had some very special guests: series creator, writer and executive producer Heidi Thomas – and Dr Turner actor Stephen McGann, who also happens to be Heidi’s real-life husband.

Stephen said: “It’s a real pleasure to be able to do something for our fantastic fans around the world who – just like us – are having to hunker down in their homes. Call the Midwife is a series with community at its heart – and so the best thing we can all do at this time is join together and remember the good things that we all share in common.”

If you missed the live aftershow on Wednesday 1st April, don’t despair! You can still watch a recording of it here…

In week two, we watched series 6, episode 8.

It was the perfect episode for a chat with Helen George and Jenny Agutter, and they kindly agreed to join us on the aftershow. You can watch it back on Facebook.

How can I join if I’m not in the UK?

The watchalong will take place at 8pm UK time (BST), with the aftershow at 9pm. But we’d love to invite all Call the Midwife fans around the world to join in by viewing the episode on DVD or on local streaming services including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Plus, the Facebook Live aftershow will, of course, be freely available to watch on the internet.

Here are the timings:

UK

Wednesday 8pm – episode watch and live tweet

Wednesday 9pm – live Facebook aftershow

USA/Canada

Wednesday 3pm EDT / 2pm CDT/ 1pm MDT / 12pm PDT – episode watch and live tweet

Wednesday 4pm EDT / 3pm CDT/ 2pm MDT / 1pm PDT– live Facebook aftershow

Australia (Note: from the second Wednesday, after the clocks change, these times will move one hour earlier)

Sydney Time:

Thursday 2nd 6am – episode watch and live tweet

Thursday 2nd 7am – live Facebook aftershow

New Zealand (Note: from the second Wednesday, after the clocks change, these times will move one hour earlier)

Thursday 2nd 8am – episode watch and live tweet

Thursday 2nd 9am – live Facebook aftershow

South Africa

Wednesday 9pm CET– episode watch and live tweet

Wednesday 10pm CET– live Facebook aftershow