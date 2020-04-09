How to watch Andrea Bocelli’s Easter Concert live

Here’s something that’ll lift your spirits this Easter: Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform a solo concert – titled Andrea Bocelli: Music For Hope – at Milan’s historic cathedral, Duomo di Milano, on Easter Sunday.

Although the public won’t be allowed to attend – due to coronavirus restrictions enforced by the Italian government – the concert will be live-streamed across the world.

“On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honoured and happy to answer ‘Sì’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan,” Bocelli said ahead of his performance.

“I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone – whether they are believers or not – truly needs right now.”

How can you watch? Here’s all you need to know.

How to watch the Andrea Bocelli Easter Concert

Bocelli’s performance will be streamed live on his YouTube channel on Easter Sunday (12th April) from 6pm BST.

Or you can watch it here, below.

The concert will be filmed in Milan’s historic cathedral, Duomo di Milano.

“Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride,” Bocelli said.

“The generous, courageous, proactive Milan and the whole of Italy will be again, and very soon, a winning model, engine of a renaissance that we all hope for. It will be a joy to witness it, in the Duomo, during the Easter celebration which evokes the mystery of birth and rebirth.”

Who else is playing with Andrea Bocelli?

Fab news for organ fanatics, Bocelli will be accompanied on the keys by the cathedral’s organist Emanuele Vianelli.

Music set to be performed includes Ave Maria (Bach/Gounod) and Mascagni’s Sancta Maria.

Is Andrea Bocelli receiving a fee for the concert?

No, but Bocelli is asking people to donate to the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, a charity currently helping hospitals in Italy buy the instrumentation and equipment necessary to protect their medical staff.

