Kelly Brook celebrates iconic McDonald’s meal on Celebrity Bake Off

If you’re missing all you’re favourite fast-food chains in these dark times, you’re not alone.

Turns out model and actress Kelly Brook is on the same boat, and even went as far as to pay tribute to a Maccie Dees legend during her stint on Celebrity Bake Off on Tuesday night.

Brook’s breakfast egg muffin biscuits went down a treat with judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, even if they were a bit sceptical about the choice at first.

Although the biscuits looked savoury, the “egg”, “cheese” and “sausage” were actually made out of apricot, lemon and chocolate. Although Brook didn’t win Star Baker, the biscuits did earn her a coveted Hollywood handshake.

Louis Theroux made a similar move with his sweet pizza cookie, which also went down a treat.

Of course, the episode was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic put the world on lockdown, but Brook did tease earlier on Tuesday that she would pay homage to a fast-food favourite during the show.

“I will just say this,” she said on her Heart London Drive show, “I am missing all my fast-food chains being closed at the moment, particularly McDonald’s, and tonight I may or may not pay homage to a particular item on the menu at McDonald’s, that’s all I’m going to say.”

The episode marked host Sandi Toksvig’s last episode, following the announcement that she had quit back in January. She is to be replaced by Matt Lucas.

