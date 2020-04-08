Call the Midwife Unite: Vote now to pick which episode we should watch next!

We hope you’ve been enjoying Call the Midwife Unite – the weekly online watch party and live aftershow launched in collaboration with the Call the Midwife team.

Advertisement

On Wednesday 15th April at 8pm BST, it’s week three of Call the Midwife Unite and we’re asking fans to vote for which episode we should all watch next.

The episode will then be discussed in the live aftershow at 9pm BST, hosted by RadioTimes.com and featuring some very special guests.

But which episode should it be? Cast your vote below!

Here are synopses for each episode…

Series 5, episode 6: Poplar is rocked by a series of violent attacks on women, and a prostitute is too ashamed to report what she knows – but her actions lead to a dangerous man roaming the streets, with devastating consequences for the residents of Nonnatus House. A mother tries to keep her daughter’s pregnancy a secret to avoid gossip, putting her life in danger. The Turners go on a long overdue holiday, but the weather ruins their plans.

Series 6, episode 4: A woman expecting her third child realises she cannot afford to care for her baby, so makes the painful decision to give it away to her wealthy but childless cousin. Shelagh befriends the woman in the next hospital bed and Dr Turner confides in Timothy about his worst fears. Sister Julienne looks for a new recruit to join the midwives, and the community prepares to celebrate the opening of a new park.

Advertisement

Series 2, episode 8: There’s a buzz of excitement at Nonnatus House as Chummy and Peter prepare for the arrival of their baby, Fred has a visit from his pregnant daughter and Jenny’s love life is looking up when she is introduced to a potential new gentleman friend. However, change is in the air in Poplar and soon the friends are forced to stand together as their home comes under threat…