How to watch One World: Together at Home – special event curated by Lady Gaga

BBC One will broadcast a special event curated by Lady Gaga to celebrate the heroic efforts of health workers around the world.

One World: Together at Home will support the Covid-19 Response Fund and feature performances from some of the world’s most loved musicians.

Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Elton John, John Legend, Lizzo, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder are just some of the names confirmed to be taking part in the event.

It has also been announced that American late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will be co-hosting the event.

Lorna Clarke, Controller of BBC Pop, said: “I’m thrilled that BBC One is to broadcast coverage of this very special event, featuring some of the world’s most loved musicians, to show support to care workers all over the world at this challenging time.”

In North America, the event will be broadcast live on Saturday 18th April on ABC, Bell Media, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks and iHeartMedia.

In the UK, BBC One will broadcast an adapted version on Sunday 19th April, featuring highlights from the event, exclusive performances from UK artists and interviews with front line workers.

Additional content from the live event will be available on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 19th April.

One World: Together at Home has been created by Global Citizen, a charity that provides help to those in poverty, and the World Health Organisation.

