Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks & Recreation) is back with with a new series on Amazon Prime Video – Upload.

The seasoned comedy writer has spent the last six years shaping this brand new sci-fi comedy based on the premise of being able to upload your consciousness to a range of virtual reality hotels – a digital afterlife.

Check out our full guide to the upcoming show including a trailer, cast list and more about the wacky plot.

When is Upload released on Amazon Prime Video?

Upload will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 1st May 2020.

Who is in the cast of Upload?

Robbie Amell (The Duff, ARQ) is joined by Andy Allo (Pitch Perfect 3) in the main roles. Kevin Bigley (The Dilemma, Stretch, Angry Birds Movie), Allegra Edwards (Briarpatch), and Zainab Johnson (American Koko) make up the cast with appearances from Andy Thompson (BFG, Trial & Error) and Chris Williams (Krazee-Eyez Killa from Curb Your Enthusiam).

The series was created by Greg Daniels who also serves as executive producer along with Howard Klein.

What is Upload about?

Set in a technologically advanced future – albeit not too far down the line – humans can choose to be uploaded into a virtual afterlife when they find themselves near-death.

The series follows a young app developer who winds up in the hospital following a self-driving car accident, needing to quickly decide his fate. After a rushed deliberation with his shallow girlfriend he chooses to be uploaded to her family’s luxurious virtual afterlife, the Horizen company’s Lakeview.

Once uploaded in Lakeview, Nathan meets his customer service Angel, who at first is his charismatic concierge and guide, but quickly becomes his friend and confidante, helping him navigate this new digital extension of life.

Is there a trailer for Upload?

Yes – you can watch the official teaser below.

How can I watch Upload?

All 10 episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video around the world.

Will there be a season 2 of Upload?

Only one season has been confirmed so far, but there is scope for a second run of episodes and beyond, depending on the reception to the first series.

Daniels has a proven track record with single-camera comedies following the massive success of The Office and Parks & Rec and will hope Upload can follow in their footsteps.

