Doctor Who: Steven Moffat releases new Amy Pond scene ahead of fan watchalong

If his Strax-starring introduction to The Day of the Doctor wasn’t enough, former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat has written ANOTHER new short scene tying into the BBC sci-fi series, this time acting as a sort-of-prequel to 2010 episode The Eleventh Hour.

Produced remotely ahead of a planned fan rewatch of the episode (which welcomed Matt Smith into the central role exactly a decade ago), the short animation sees Caitlin Blackwood reprise her role as the younger Amelia (or Amy) Pond, the series companion played by Karen Gillan as an adult throughout the series.

The video checks in with Amelia as a young girl some time after she meets Smith’s Eleventh Doctor (an interaction that forms the first part of the Eleventh Hour before he accidentally jumps forward in time), with Blackwood narrating pages from her character’s “diary” that deal with her hopes the Doctor will return, her friends and her future husband Rory.

Brought to life by illustrations from Sophie Iles and produced by Doctor Who Lockdown watchalong organiser Emily Cook, the new video is definitely one of the sweetest pieces of Who material we’ve seen in a while, and adds new depths to Blackwood’s portrayal of the younger Amy Pond.

And given that this diary entry is somehow set both before, after and during Doctor Who stories (note the appearance of blindfolded Rory and future River Song “Mels”), it couldn’t feel more appropriate as part of Moffat’s time-bending era at the head of the show.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021