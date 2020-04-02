What route do Gordon, Gino and Fred take on their American road trip?

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix will be taking to the road once again for another series of their ITV show.

This time they’ll be hopping across the pond and exploring all the sights the US has to offer.

Featuring extreme adventures, sumptuous feasts and their own distinctive brand of bickering and ego-bashing, the four-part show will see the boys like never before as they make their way across America.

So which route will they be taking? And what countries will they visit?

Here’s everything you need to know…

What route will Gordon, Gino and Fred take?

The boys will be taking in the sights and culinary delights of Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Texas, with antics including tasting wallet-busting burgers, dune buggy racing, goat yoga, spear fishing, cowboy capers, fine wines and wild wrestling.

Mexico

The trip will kick off in Mexico after the guys pick up their mammoth new RV, nicknamed “Betty the Beast’” and go in search of ‘The Best Breakfast in the World’.

On the way they’ll sample Mexico’s most famous drink – Tequila – before heading to one of Mexico’s most famous food markets where they’ll blind taste some very hot chillies.

The evening will see the trio head to a Mexican wrestling game, where they’ll be inspired to not just watch but also get involved as they become luchadores.

Las Vegas

From Mexico, Gordon, Gino and Fred will take on Sin City, which is famous for its gambling and party atmosphere, and also home to one of Gordon’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurants.

Pictures show the trio having a whale of a time while at a casino with some showgirls in episode two.

Los Angeles

Next up is the California city, which is just an hour away from Vegas by flight.

With its iconic Hollywood sign, tours and Walk of Fame honouring thousands of stars, LA is the centre of America’s film and television industry.

Studios such as Paramount Pictures, Universal and Warner Brothers offer behind-the-scenes tours here.

It’s also home to a lot of Hollywood royalty from the Kardashian Family, to Justin Bieber, Helen Miren and Mark Wahlberg.

We wonder who’ll be name dropping their celeb pals first …. (our money’s on Gordon!)

San Francisco

The boys will then drive onto another city in California, San Francisco, which is the cultural, commercial, and financial centre of Northern California.

A popular tourist destination, San Fran is known for its cool summers, rolling hills, and mix of architecture, and famous landmarks, including cable cars, the Golden Gate Bridge, Fisherman’s Wharf, the former Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary and its Chinatown district – which is brimming with delicious, Asian food and culture.

Napa

Next on the list is Californian city Napa, located in the heart of the Napa Valley wine region.

Its downtown is known for late-1800s and early-1900s architecture, a riverfront promenade with shops and restaurants, and an arts scene anchored by the Napa Valley Opera House.

The Oxbow Public Market houses a farmer’s market and cheese shop, and the Napa Valley Wine Train visits area wineries via vintage Pullman cars.

Sounds like things could get a bit boozy!

Texas

For the final leg of the trip, the trio will head to Texas – the second largest state in United States by population and area.

Texas is known as the “Lone Star State” due to its previous status as an independent state, and it’s famous for its BBQ, live music, hot temperatures, and more.

Here, Gordon, Gino and Fred will visit Lexington, Wimberley, Austin, Palestine and Stephenville.

Gordon Gino & Fred: American Road Trip starts on Thursday 2nd April at 9pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.