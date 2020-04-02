Who are the cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020? Meet the all-star line up for the new series

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back on Channel 4 with 12 famous faces who think they have what it takes to pass the SAS selection.

The well-known dozen will be embarking on the toughest test of their lives, facing a gruelling course in the challenging terrain of Scotland’s remote island, Raasay where they will be exposed to unforgiving weather, harsh landscape and volatile seas.

Putting them through their paces is Chief Instructor, Ant Middleton and his team of Directing Staff, Foxy, Billy, Ollie and newest member Jay.

But the DS don’t care how famous the recruits are, or if they’ve got over 100k followers on their Instagram, as their celeb status will be stripped away as soon as they enter the selection process.

So, who are the newest celebrity recruits? And do they have what it takes?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Katie Price

Katie, 41, is a model, businesswoman, singer, TV personality and author. She’s best known for her glamour modelling days when she was referred to by the pseudonym Jordan. In 2004, she took part on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, where she met her now ex husband Peter Andre, with whom she shares two children. So, the mum-of-five might have had a little bit of practice roughing it during her Jungle days…

Joey Essex

Former The Only Way is Essex star first burst onto screens in 2011 as a cast member on the ITVBe show. Since then, the 29-year-old has gone on to star in his own ITV show, entitled Educating Joey Essex. But will the “Reem King” be able to go without his fake tan for the challenge?

Anthea Turner

Best known for hosting Blue Peter and GMT, Anthea, 59, will be taking on the SAS challenge this year.

Helen Skelton

Like Anthea, the English television presenter and actress, 36, co-presented the BBC children’s programme Blue Peter from 2008 until 2013. Since 2014 she has been a presenter on Countryfile. But has country life prepared her for this challenge? We’ll have to wait and see…

Brendan Cole

The ballroom dancer – who is best known for appearing on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing – will be swapping his dancing shoes for some combats and mountain boots as he faces the gruelling course.

John Fashanu

Former premiership footballer John, 57, is one of the 12 celebs taking on the SAS challenge.

In his former career, he was a centre-forward from 1978 until 1995, most notably in an eight-year spell at Wimbledon F.C. in which he won the FA Cup in 1988 and scored over 100 goals in all competitions.

Nikki Sanderson

Hollyoaks actress Nikki is ditching the glitz and glamour to take part in gruelling show.

She currently plays Maxine Minnive on the Channel 4 soap, and previously played Dawn Bellamy in Heartbeat and Candice Stowe in Coronation Street, for which she recently reprised her role for a one-off.

Jack Maynard

Brother to singer Conor Maynard, the YouTube star became pretty famous in 2017 following his stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, which was short lived following a Twitter scandal.

Lauren Steadman

Fans may recognise the 27-year-old for appearing on Strictly in 2018. Outside of the BBC show, Lauren – who is a Paralympic athlete – has competed in three Summer Paralympics, in both swimming and the paratriathlon.

Locksmith

Music artist Locksmith – real name Leon Rolle – is best known for being drum and bass band Rudimental’s DJ. This year, he’ll be stepping away from the group and seeing if he has what it takes to pass the SAS selection.

Yasmin Evans

Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmine will be swapping the DJ booth for Scotland’s remote island of Raasay.

Tony Bellew

Former boxing champion Tony, 37, will be taking on a very new challenge in his life as he heads to Scotland for SAS. But will all the years of training in the ring help him pass the selection, and earn him another win under his belt? Or will he have to throw in the towel?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will return to Channel 4 soon.