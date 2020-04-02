Accessibility Links

First look at BBC Three one-off drama about impact of “fast fame” on reality TV stars

The hour-long drama Make Me Famous, written by Reggie Yates, will feature actors from the likes of Grantchester, Sherlock and EastEnders

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 02/04/2020 - Programme Name: Make Me Famous - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Michelle (EMMA RIGBY), Billy (TOM BRITTNEY) - (C) Expectation - Photographer: Dean Rogers

BBC Three has announced casting for its upcoming drama about fictional reality stars, written by presenter and broadcaster Reggie Yates.

In Make Me Famous, Grantchester’s motor-cycling vicar Tom Brittney plays Billy, a young man who finds both fame and notoriety on a “fictional constructed-reality show”.

“When Billy succeeds in impressing the producers of a fictional constructed-reality show, he believes his life is set to change forever,” reads the official series synopsis. “A year after the show has aired, while some of Billy’s co-stars’ careers are thriving, Billy struggles to balance the afterglow of fame, social media, and tabloid kiss & tells, and the resulting assumptions people have made about his character – forcing deep vulnerabilities to the surface.

“Can Billy escape the reputation that now precedes him?”

Brittney leads a star-studded cast, which includes the likes of Amanda Abbington (Sherlock, Mr Selfridge), Aiysha Hart (Line Of Duty, Atlantis), Nina Sosanya (Killing Eve, W1A), Emma Rigby (Hollyoaks, Once Upon A Time In Wonderland), Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Enterprice) and Tilly Keeper (EastEnders).

Brittney said that he “hope[s] Billy’s story will give audiences more compassion towards the people they see on screen.”

Creator Yates added: “It’s been a year in the making but it’s great to finally share this film with the BBC Three audience, who I feel have grown up alongside me, and I hope will resonate with our main character, Billy, who is very close to my heart.”

Make Me Famous will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

All about Make Me Famous

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 02/04/2020 - Programme Name: Make Me Famous - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Michelle (EMMA RIGBY), Billy (TOM BRITTNEY) - (C) Expectation - Photographer: Dean Rogers
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

