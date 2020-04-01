Call the Midwife Unite: Vote now to pick which episode we should watch next!

We hope you enjoyed the first edition of Call the Midwife Unite – the weekly online watch party and live aftershow launched in collaboration with the Call the Midwife team. The first episode (series 5, episode 1) was specially-selected by series creator Heidi Thomas, but from now on we’ll be throwing things open to you!

On Wednesday 8th April at 8pm BST, it’s week two of Call the Midwife Unite and we’re asking fans to vote for which episode we should all watch next. The episode will then be discussed in the live aftershow at 9pm BST, hosted by RadioTimes.com and featuring some very special guests.

But which episode should it be? Cast your vote below!



Call the Midwife Unite: Which episode shall we watch next for week 2?

Series 5, episode 6 (Turners go camping / attacker on the loose)

Series 6, episode 8 (Barbara's wedding / Shelagh gives birth)

Series 6, episode 5 (Reggie arrives / Trixie meets Christopher)

Here are synopses for each episode…

Series 5, episode 6: Poplar is rocked by a series of violent attacks on women, and a prostitute is too ashamed to report what she knows – but her actions lead to a dangerous man roaming the streets, with devastating consequences for the residents of Nonnatus House. A mother tries to keep her daughter’s pregnancy a secret to avoid gossip, putting her life in danger. The Turners go on a long overdue holiday, but the weather ruins their plans.

Series 6, episode 8: Sister Julienne oversees the opening of a family planning clinic at the local community centre, leading mother-of-three Wilma Goddens to start taking the contraceptive pill behind her husband’s back. Barbara is distraught when she discovers that her father has accepted a missionary posting in New Guinea for the next three years so will not be able to officiate at her wedding, while Violet suffers terribly with hot flushes, Christopher asks Trixie to meet his daughter, and Delia’s heartache may finally be over.

Series 6, episode 5: A distant cousin of Fred’s who has Down’s syndrome is taken in by the Buckles following the death of his protective mother, but Violet struggles to cope and Shelagh is forced to make other arrangements for his care. New recruit Valerie prepares for her first day at Nonnatus House, and Trixie comes to the aid of a pregnant woman who is in urgent need of dental treatment to avoid an infection. The nurses discover what has happened to Sister Mary Cynthia, a revelation that has distressing consequences for Sister Monica Joan.