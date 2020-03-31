Life on Mars live watchalong with writer will reveal plans for “final chapter” of Sam Tyler’s story

The co-creator of Life on Mars has said that fans can expect details on the show’s upcoming final chapter this week.

Matthew Graham wrote several episodes of the hit series as well as its follow-up Ashes to Ashes, and recently revealed he was working on another story featuring Sam Tyler (played by John Simm).

Those eager for more details should take part in a Life on Mars re-watch on Wednesday 1st April at 7pm, where Graham will not only shed light on the production of the original series, but also offer details on the planned revival.

now then — if you are tuning into the #LifeOnMarsLive tweet sesh this Wed April 1st at 7pm UK time – you will be first to hear details of what we are planning for the Final Chapter of the LoM story!! — Matthew Graham (@TremensDr) March 30, 2020

Life on Mars follows Sam Tyler, a Manchester police officer from the year 2006 who mysteriously awakens in the 1970s after being involved in an accident.

While there, he works as a detective inspector under DCI Gene Hunt (Philip Glenister), who goes on to become the main character of sequel series Ashes to Ashes.

Neither actor has been confirmed as reprising their roles for another chapter, but Simm has previously said he would be open to the idea of a Life on Mars revival.

Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes are available to stream on BBC iPlayer