How to join Call the Midwife and RadioTimes.com’s online watch party and aftershow

Call the Midwife and RadioTimes.com have teamed up for a weekly online watch party and live aftershow – starting on Wednesday 1st April.

We’re asking fans to join us at 8pm (UK time) and watch a specially-selected classic episode of Call the Midwife. Straight afterwards at 9pm, you’re then invited to head over to the show’s official Facebook page where RadioTimes.com‘s Drama Editor Eleanor Bley Griffiths will be hosting an hour-long video discussion of the episode.

She’ll be joined on-screen by leading members of the Call the Midwife team and cast – starting with series creator and writer Heidi Thomas and Dr Turner actor Stephen McGann.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be taking part in the first ‘Call the Midwife Unite’ chat,” Heidi says. “The cast and crew were due to start filming series 10 this week, but we were prevented because of the lockdown. Linking up with our fans to watch and discuss a favourite episode of the show is the perfect way to cheer us all up!”

A show spokesperson added: “We aim to celebrate the spirit of community and compassion that defines Call the Midwife, and which is a unique feature of our wonderful family of fans worldwide.”

Which episode of Call the Midwife are we watching?

We’re starting with season 5, episode 1. In the UK, it’s available to watch on BBC iPlayer – more information below for international audiences!

The Call the Midwife team and fans across the world will be tweeting throughout the episode using the hashtags #CallTheMidwifeUnite and #RTWatch, as we relive some of our favourite moments and experience the show together.

Here’s the synopsis for season 5, episode 1 – which is set in 1961 at the outbreak of the Thalidomide scandal:

“Easter approaches, and for the nuns and midwives of Nonnatus House it’s as busy as ever as babies are born to myriad families across the borough. One such delivery brings with it its own set of shocks, as Patsy helps experienced mother Rhoda Mullucks give birth to a baby with severe deformities, with no clear explanation. As the mother refuses to reject her new-born child, the father struggles to come to terms with the harsh realities of his daughter’s problems. Support and intervention from Sister Mary Cynthia, Dr Turner and Shelagh proves invaluable as they try to rebuild this loving family.

“Meanwhile, the new exercise craze has reached Poplar, led by Nonnatus’ very own Trixie. As she begins teaching a keep-fit class, she’s surprised when the exercises lead to a medical emergency for one of her group. The experience leads her to realise that women sometimes lack a basic understanding of their own bodies, and she aims to rectify it, one patient at a time.”

The episode was chosen by Heidi herself. She explains: “With more than seventy episodes behind us, choosing just one was incredibly difficult – I have so many favourites! But the birth of Baby Susan, tragically affected by the drug Thalidomide, has always felt so important. It was a profoundly complex and emotional story to film, and yet the episode also contains some very funny material, with Trixie and her brilliant new sideline as a Keep Fit instructor. Heartbreak, hope, and our ladies in leotards – this one will always have a special place in my heart.”

In future weeks, RadioTimes.com will be asking fans to vote online for which episode you most want to watch next… watch this space!

Where do I watch the Call the Midwife aftershow?

At 9pm BST on Wednesday, look out for a live video streaming on Call the Midwife’s Facebook page.

As CTM puts it, “This Facebook Live session will be conducted via video conference from Eleanor and the cast members’ homes because they – just like you – are observing strict lockdown conditions. Our fans worldwide will be able to put their questions and comments directly to Eleanor and the cast during the live broadcast, and can also catch up with a recording of it on our Facebook page after the event!”

On the first aftershow we have some very special guests: series creator, writer and executive producer Heidi Thomas – and Dr Turner actor Stephen McGann, who also happens to be Heidi’s real-life husband.

Stephen says: “We’ve agreed to go in different rooms so we don’t put each other off! Hopefully everything will work fine – but it’s a real pleasure to be able to do something for our fantastic fans around the world who – just like us – are having to hunker down in their homes. Call the Midwife is a series with community at its heart – and so the best thing we can all do at this time is join together and remember the good things that we all share in common.”

As for what they’ll be wearing? Stephen promises “a doctor’s white coat, with just my underpants on underneath” – while Heidi says: “The top half will be smart – the bottom half will probably be pyjamas!”

How can I join if I’m not in the UK?

The watchalong will take place at 8pm UK time (BST), with the aftershow at 9pm. But we’d love to invite all Call the Midwife fans around the world to join in by viewing the episode on DVD or on local streaming services including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Plus, the Facebook Live aftershow will, of course, be freely available to watch on the internet.

Here are the timings:

UK

Wednesday 8pm – episode watch and live tweet

Wednesday 9pm – live Facebook aftershow

USA/Canada

Wednesday 3pm EDT / 2pm CDT/ 1pm MDT / 12pm PDT – episode watch and live tweet

Wednesday 4pm EDT / 3pm CDT/ 2pm MDT / 1pm PDT– live Facebook aftershow

Australia (Note: on following Wednesdays, after the clocks change, these times will move one hour earlier)

Sydney Time:

Thursday 2nd 6am – episode watch and live tweet

Thursday 2nd 7am – live Facebook aftershow

New Zealand (Note: on following Wednesdays, after the clocks change, these times will move one hour earlier)

Thursday 2nd 8am – episode watch and live tweet

Thursday 2nd 9am – live Facebook aftershow

South Africa

Wednesday 9pm CET– episode watch and live tweet

Wednesday 10pm CET– live Facebook aftershow