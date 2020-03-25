Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor gives self-isolation advice in heartwarming new Doctor Who clip

As Doctor Who fans around the world unite to get through the difficult times we’re currently living through, it was only a matter of time before the Doctor herself stepped in – and now, thanks to a new clip recorded by Jodie Whittaker, the series is sending a special message to Whovians.

“I’m actually just self-isolating – or as I like to call it, hiding, from an army of Sontarans. But keep that to yourself,” Whittaker’s Doctor says at the start of the clip, before delving into her top tips for getting through the current state of self-isolation and /or lockdown most of the world is currently engaged in.

“One, remember, you will get through this and things will be alright, even if they look uncertain. Even if you’re worried, darkness never prevails,” she begins.

“Two, tell jokes, even bad ones. Especially bad ones. I am brilliant at bad ones!

“Three. Be kind. Even kinder than you were yesterday. And I know you were super kind yesterday!

“Look out for each other. You won’t be the only one worried. Talking will help, sharing will help. Look out for your friends, your neighbours, people you hardly know. And family. Because in the end we’re all family.

“Four – listen to science. And listen to Doctors. Right? They’ve got your back.

“Five – stay strong, stay positive. You’ve got this. And I will see you very soon.”

So there you have it – words of wisdom from the Doctor to live by. Combined with fan watch-alongs, virtual conventions and everything else going on within the fandom, it seems safe to say that Doctor Who will be getting a lot of people through this crisis.

Doctor Who: Revolution comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021