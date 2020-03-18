Change to BBC One schedule as coronavirus BBC News special to be broadcast

BBC One has announced an urgent schedule change for this evening – with a 90 minute coronavirus BBC News special now being broadcast from 4:30pm.

The special will include all the developments including the latest government news conference in response to the ongoing pandemic.

The change in the schedule sees Ready Steady Cook move to 3:45pm from its previously slated time slot of 4:30pm.

Meanwhile Money For Nothing has been dropped from the schedule and Pointless will now air on BBC Two at 5:15pm.

Escape to the Country will be broadcast at 3pm as previously billed, while the schedule will resume as planned from 6pm onwards with BBC News, regional news and weather.

The government have been holding news conferences every day this week to update the public as to the constantly developing coronavirus outbreak, with new guidelines and initiatives being outlined each day.

Earlier today the BBC announced an extensive plan to help viewers and listeners during the pandemic, with measures including church service broadcasts, and bringing classic TV and radio back to iPlayer.