Can you identify these Doctor Who episodes from just one picture of Jodie Whittaker?

Have you been watching Doctor Who closely over the last few years? Do you know your Tsuranga Conundrum from your Praxeus, your Resolution from your Fugitive of the Judoon and your Orphan 55 from your Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos (in a sentence never before committed to writing)?

If you answers yes to any of the above, then you’re the perfect candidate to engage our fiendish new Doctor Who quiz, which asks a simple question – how well can you recognise Jodie Whittaker’s adventures from just one picture of her?

Take the quiz above now and test your knowledge. And remember – you can always have another go if you miss a few the first time around. We won’t tell if you don’t.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021