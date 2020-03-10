Who is Russell Howard? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off contestant and comedian

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer is with us once again, here to raise some dough for a good cause as well as the spirits of the entire nation.

Comedians have a patchy track record in the Bake Off tent – so here’s hoping Bristolian funnyman Russell Howard can do better than James Acaster’s infamous attempt last year…

Here’s everything you need to know about Mock the Week regular, stand up comic and potential star baker Russell Howard.

Russell Howard: Key Facts

Age: 39

Best known for: Stand-up comedy and TV appearances

Who is Russell Howard?

Russell Howard began his comedy career on radio, writing and performing in The Milk Run as well as The Russell Howard Show with friend and fellow comedian Jon Richardson.

Howard’s big TV breakthrough came on Mock the Week, which he was a regular panellist on until 2010.

In 2009 the comic created topical comedy series Russel Howard’s Good News, which ran for ten series and became one of BBC Three’s highest-rated shows.

Howard has also worked with Comedy Central, hosting Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central as well as joining the growing trend of comedians filming a holiday with a parent in Russell Howard & Mum: USA Road Trip.

He co-wrote and acted in A Gert Lush Christmas in 2015, and is a regular guest on panel shows such as 8 out of 10 Cats and Would I Lie To You?

Howard still regularly embarks on stand-up tours, and currently has a new Good News-inspired show The Russell Howard Hour on Sky One.

Who will Russell Howard be competing against?

Russell will be competing against Love Island’s Ovie Soko, comedian Jenny Eclair and documentary maker, Louis Theroux.

Other confirmed celebrity contestants include Jaws actor Richard Dreyfuss and British tennis number one Johanna Konta.