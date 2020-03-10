When is Joanna Lumley’s Hidden Caribbean on? Everything you need to know

Get ready for sun, sea and Joanna Lumley as the actress and comedienne jets off to the Caribbean for her brand new show, Joanna Lumley’s Hidden Caribbean.

Advertisement

The Absolutely Fabulous star will be travelling across two of the most enigmatic countries in the Caribbean – Cuba and Haiti – to explore, uncover and share the hidden gems that these countries have to offer in this brand-new ITV series.

So, when is it on? And what can viewers expect?

Here’s everything we know about the new show, darlings…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is it on?

Joanna Lumley’s Hidden Caribbean: Havana to Haiti kicks off on 10th March at 9pm.

Viewers can watch it live on ITV, or catch up on the show on the ITV hub.

Where does she go?

Across two episodes, Joanna will kick off her adventure in the back of a classic car in Havana, outlining her 1500-mile Caribbean adventure.

The twists and turns of history have seen these two Caribbean neighbours be colonised, populated by slaves, blighted by natural disaster and suffering sanctions and international isolation.

Both countries are undoubtedly poor in monetary terms, but are abundantly rich in other ways, with cities full of colourful streets bursting with the rhythm of life, which then give way to unspoiled coastlines, pristine beaches, majestic mountains and lush forests.

We’ll watch as Lumley uncovers the beauty of these countries, travelling to tranquil beaches loved by writer Hemingway, to “infamous revolutionary cities” and the “troubled present” of these places.

At the beginning of the trailer, Lumley explains: “I’m going on an adventure through two of the most intoxicating countries in the world. This unique journey will glimpse the hidden side of these fascinating places – why don’t you tag along?”

Which route does she take?

Throughout the two-part series, Lumley explores Cuba then Haiti. She starts in Havana where she explores the back streets of Havana and meets a female boxing star on the rise. Lumley pays a visit to The National, a hotel that pre-dates the revolution, and watches a cabaret which she can’t help but describe as “fabulous”.

Lumley then leaves Havana for the rural tobacco region of Cuba, and pays a visit to a cigar factor where she workers have novels read to them.

The actress then takes a trip to Hershey, which is named after the chocolate, before making her way to Santa Clara, the final resting place of Che Guevara. She finishes her time in Cuba by exploring Hemingway’s favourite beach and making her way to Fidel Castro’s hometown, Santiago de Cuba ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Great Revolution.

In episode two, Lumley heads to Guantanamo Bay where she meets two twin sisters with very different careers, before hopping on a plane to Haiti to see the small Labadee, where luxury cruise ships are the norm.

Lumley makes her way to Cap-Haïtien to see a beach on the north of the island which has metres of washed up plastic. She then takes a trip to Ile-a-Vache where she attends a colourful Voodoo ceremony, before taking a tour around Haiti’s streets to see the damage caused by the earthquake in 2010.

Why did Joanna choose the Caribbean?

The 73-year-old decided to do the show, as she wanted to explore unpopular countries.

She said: “I wanted to go somewhere where not too many tourists have visited; Cuba is popular, but I think we went off the beaten track; and very few tourists have been to Haiti as it is still on the Foreign Office list as a country unwise to visit.”

Advertisement

Joanna Lumley’s Hidden Caribbean: Havana to Haiti starts on Tuesday 10 March at 9pm on ITV