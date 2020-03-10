Accessibility Links

Who is Jenny Éclair? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off contestant and comedian

It will be a missed opportunity if she doesn't whip up an éclair...

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer is with us once again, here to collectively raise the spirits of the entire nation while also raising money for a good cause.

One of the first to don an apron this year is actress and comedian Jenny Éclair, who certainly has the name for a baking show – let’s see if she has the cooking skills…

Here’s everything you need to know about the comedian, writer and potential Star Baker.

THE Jenny Éclair: Key Facts

Age: 59

Best known for: Her stand-up tours, as well as starring in Grumpy Old Women

Twitter: @jennyeclair

Who is Jenny Éclair?

Jenny Éclair’s comedy breakthrough was as the first female winner of The Edinburgh Fringe Festival’s coveted Perrier Comedy Award in 1995, and she still continues to perform stand-up regularly to this day.

Éclair had small acting parts in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet and Packet of Three in the 90s, before making her name starring in and developing BBC Two comedy Grumpy Old Women as well as the show’s several spin-offs and stage tours. She continued acting throughout the late 2000s, popping up in The Bill, Holby City, Skins and Al Murray’s Multiple Personality Disorder.

She came third place in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2010, and still appears on Loose Women occasionally after being a regular panellist between 2011 and 2012.

Éclair is no stranger to cooking shows – she previously competed on Celebrity Masterchef and cruise competition Battlechefs, and has also appeared as a contestant on everything from Fame Academy to Splash! to The Chase.

When she’s not busy making guest appearances on TV, Éclair is also a budding writer – she has written five novels, several non-fiction books as well as one-woman plays, including Andy Warhol Syndrome which was adapted for BBC Radio 4.

Who will Jenny be competing against?

Jenny will be competing against fellow comedian Russell Howard, reality star Ovie Soko and journalist Louis Theroux.

Other confirmed celebrity contestants include Jaws actor Richard Dreyfuss and British tennis number one Johanna Konta.

All about The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

