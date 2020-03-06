When is the next series of Top Gear on? – Everything you need to know about the 29th series

Top Gear wrapped up its 28th series on March 1st, with hosts Paddy McGuiness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris testing out some of the latest cars and bikes to see if they live up to manufacturer’s claim.

But fear not car lovers, because there’s lots more where that came from with the show set to return for a 29th series including lots of changes and a new channel.

So when is it on? And what can viewers expect?

Here’s everything we know so far…

When is the next series on?

While the BBC have yet to confirm a release date, they have announced that the motoring series will return later this year.

Last year, Top Gear aired three series – first in February, then in June and December – so it’s likely that fans could see another series this Summer.

What channel will it be on?

Top Gear will be moving from BBC Two to BBC One for its 29th series, after its huge success on the former channel.

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, confirmed the news after it was revealed by presenters Freddie and Chris on BBC Breakfast recently.

She said: “The time is right to move the world’s best motor show to the nation’s most popular channel and bring it to an even broader audience on BBC One.

“Freddie, Paddy and Chris have revitalised the hit series with their escapades and banter; and we couldn’t have asked for a better response to their series so far and the impact it’s had with young audiences.”

Since their debut on BBC Two last year June, Paddy, Freddie and Chris have managed to bring in a huge viewing for the revamped show.

The first episode attracted an average consolidated audience of 3.8 million viewers, making it the channel’s most popular programme of 2019.

The long-running entertainment show was also hugely popular amongst young audiences, occupying a spot in the top four shows on British television for 16-34-year olds during each week of its run.

What can viewers expect?

As usual, the hosts will be pushing their cars and themselves to the limit in the world’s biggest motoring show.

They’ll be travelling to new destinations and trying out some of the latest automobiles and vehicles to see if they really live up to what the manufacturer says, while keeping us entertained with their effortless banter.

Who are the Top Gear presenters?

It’s thought that Paddy, Chris and Freddie will be returning to head up the show for its 29th series.

Paddy McGuiness

BBC Studios/Lee Brimble

Many will recognise the TV star from ITV’s Take Me Out, which he presented for nine years from 2010.

He became known on the show for his hilarious catchphrases, including “No likey, no lighty!”.

He has also appeared in comedy shows The Comedy Lab and That Peter Kay Thing on Channel 4.

Speaking about the new approach to the show, Paddy previously said: “It’s not as full on laddy as you might think. You can sit with your friends or your family and watch it on a Sunday night. You don’t have to be a petrolhead to get into it. Well, fingers crossed.”

Chris Harris

BBC Studios/Lee Brimble

Racing driver and car journalist Harris joined Top Gear’s presenting line up in 2016 for series 23.

On the BBC website, Harris is described as the best for “brutally honest, no-holds-barred automotive journalism” due to years of experience in the industry.

His YouTube channel Chris Harris On Cars has a huge following, attracting 426k subscribers at the time of writing, and he currently presents the online car review series Chris Harris Drives for topgear.com.

Freddie Flintoff

BBC Studios/Lee Brimble

Flintoff is best known for being an international cricketer for England, having made his professional debut in 1998. He won BBC Sports Personality Of The Year award in 2005 after winning the Ashes against Australia and in 2006 he was awarded an MBE.

Retiring from Test cricket in 2010, he then appeared on various shows and eventually teamed up with Paddy and Chris in 2019.

Speaking of his stint on the BBC motoring show, he said: “Doing [Top Gear] is brilliant. I’m not taking anyone on – we’ve got to try and do what’s best for this programme. If you’re thinking that then you’re doing it for the wrong reasons.”

What happened on the last series?

The 28th series kicked off on 29 December 2019, and saw Paddy, Freddie and Chris head on a British summer holiday in super-cheap second-hand convertibles.

Chris tested out the new Ariel Atom on track, and Freddie attempted to bungee-jump an old Rover off a dam.

“At this point, I wish I’d done Strictly,” he said forlornly before the dive.

Further antics saw Harris racing a fighter jet, Paddy eating guinea pig and the boys racing while covered in industrial lube.

We wonder what they have in store for the new series…

Series 28 and previous episodes of Top Gear are available to watch on BBC iPlayer