When is The Pembrokeshire Murders on TV? What’s it about? Who’s in the cast?

Welsh actor and Hollywood star Luke Evans will lead ITV’s new true crime drama The Pembrokeshire Murders, telling the story of four cold-case murders and a detective’s quest to bring a serial killer to justice.

Evans takes on the lead role of Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins, whose investigation included watching an important 1990s episode of Bullseye…

Here’s everything we know about The Pembrokeshire Murders.

When is The Pembrokshire Murders on TV?

ITV has not yet set an air date for The Pembrokeshire Murders. Filming began in January 2020, so a release later in the year is likely.

Who is in the cast of The Pembrokeshire Murders?

Hobbit star Luke Evans will be swapping Middle Earth for his native Wales as he takes on the part of Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins. Game of Thrones regular and fellow Welshman Owen Teale will play barrister Gerard Elias, while Robin Hood actor Keith Allen has the role of serial killer John Cooper.

Steffan Cennydd, David Fynn and Alexandria Riley round out the Welsh cast.

What is The Pembrokeshire Murders about?

The series will dramatise the 2006 reinvestigation into two unsolved double murders: the ‘Scoveston Manor murder’ of siblings Richard and Helen Thomas in 1985, and the ‘Pembrokeshire Coastal Path murder’ of Peter and Gwenda Dixon in 1989.

Operation Ottawa was led by the newly-promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins.

As ITV puts it, “Two unsolved double murders from the 1980s cast a shadow over the work of the Dyfed Powys police force. In 2006, newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins decided to reopen both cases. Employing pioneering forensic methods, Wilkins and his handpicked team found microscopic DNA and fibres that potentially linked the murders to a string of burglaries committed in the 80s and 90s.

“The perpetrator of those robberies was nearing the end of his prison sentence, but if Steve Wilkins was right, he was also a serial killer … Could Steve and his team find enough forensic evidence to charge their suspect before he was released to potentially kill again?”

The case gained significant media coverage at the time after it was revealed that the suspect appeared on classic game show Bullseye in 1989, which proved crucial to his identification.

Is The Pembrokeshire Murders based on a book?

Yes – the series is based on Catching the Bullseye Killer, which DCS Steve Wilkins wrote with journalist Jonathan Hill.

How can I watch The Pembrokeshire Murders?

The three-part miniseries will air on ITV and be available to stream on ITV hub.