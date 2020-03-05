Who is Norway’s Eurovision 2020 entry, Ulrikke, who will sing Attention?

In Norway’s aptly named Melodi Grand Prix 2020, Ulrikke Brandstorp crossed the finish line to become her country’s representative at Eurovision 2020.

But will she pip the other contestants to the post in Rotterdam?

Here’s the low-down…

Who is representing Norway at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 24

Instagram: @ulrikkeofficial

Twitter: @Ulrikkeofficial

Ulrikke Brandstorp is Norway’s Eurovision nomination.

She is a singer, songwriter and musical actress and known for participating in singing contests, Idol, The Voice and TV show, Stjernekamp.

Soon after that, she appeared on Addresse: Tel Aviv (a show about Eurovision), charity show Håp i ei gryte and Idrettsgallaen, where she paid tribute to ski athletes Marit Bjørgen and Ole Einar Bjørndalen with a moving performance.

Since 2019, she has been essaying the role of Liesl in the musical, The Sound of Music, performing in the Folketeateret in Oslo.

What is Norway’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

Ulrikke will be singing Attention, written by herself, Christian Ingebrigtsen and Kjetil Mørland.

The song – which is composed in English – narrates a girl ‘longing for attention’ from her lover, who is seemingly ‘inattentive’ to her needs and so, she questions their relationship.

Where did Iceland come in last year’s Eurovision?

Whilst Norway been performing at Eurovision for a long time, since 1960 for a total of 59 times, the nation has finished last more times than any other.

Last year, however, their representative, KEiiNO who performed Spirit in the Sky finished in an impressive 6th place with a total of 331 points.

Nonetheless, Norway has won the contest an impressive three times: the most recent and memorable win was the song Fairytale, performed by the remarkable Alexander Rybak, who sang and played the violin and won by a landslide with a massive 387 points. The country also won back in 1985 and 1995.

Can Ulrikke live up to her marvellous predecessors and scoop victory for Norway once again?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16th of May and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

