Who is Belarus’s Eurovision 2020 entry, VAL, who will sing Da Vidna?

Belarusian group VAL initially competed against a staggering 49 acts to reach the country’s national final to choose the nomination for Eurovision.

Advertisement

Will they be able to beat 42 countries at Eurovision?

Here, you will find all you need to know…

Who is representing Belarus at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 25

Instagram: @val.music

Couple Valerie Gribusova and Vlad Pashkevich are the duo behind VAL.

They are an eclectic pair who like to experiment with house, R&B, pop and hip-hop styles of music, combined with vogue and fashion.

Since they launched first single Кто ты есть (Who Are You), the couple has pushed the boundaries of their music and performances.

Lead singer, songwriter and dancer Valerie Gribusova previously competed in The Voice of Ukraine and won the singing competition Slavic Bazaar.

Her partner in music and love, Vlad Pashkevich is a music producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose production studio ToneTwins produced Belarus’ Eurovision 2017 entry Story Of My Life by Naviband.

What is Belarus’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

VAL will be singing Da Vidna, which means “Until Dawn”. The lyrics send a rousing and enlightening testament to love and traversing through darkness and solitude to brightness and intimacy.

Where did Belarus come in last year’s Eurovision?

Belarus only finished in 24th position with 31 points, meaning VAL have got their work cut out for them.

The nation has only been competing in Eurovision since 2004. Its best placing was sixth in 2007, with the song Work your Magic, performed by Dmitry Koldun.

Will Belarus’s VAL be the best in Eurovision this year?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16th of May and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

Click here to read more about Eurovision 2020

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 final is on 16th May 2020