Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Doctor Who fans left reeling by series 12 finale’s huge twists

Doctor Who fans left reeling by series 12 finale’s huge twists

The episode included some shocking revelations about the Doctor's true identity **SPOILERS FOR SERIES 12 FINALE**

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 20:00:01 on 25/02/2020 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 12 - TX: 01/03/2020 - Episode: n/a (No. 10) - Picture Shows: PRE-TX ** STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 25/02/2020 20:00:01* Ashad (PATRICK O’KANE) - (C) BBC - Photographer: James Pardon

Doctor Who wrapped up its 12th series last night on BBC One and it’s quite possible that some fans got a little more than they bargained for.

Advertisement

The climactic finale tore up the lore that had comprised Doctor Who canon for the last 50-odd years, once again calling into question the lead character’s true identity.

The biggest reveal was that the Doctor herself is not actually from Gallifrey after all, but a mysterious being of unknown origin.

The ability to regenerate is something that was once unique to her, but the Time Lords spliced their genetics with her to gain this handy skill themselves.

All these revelations allowed for the addition of several other Doctors to the show’s official canon, including those briefly glimpsed in the fan favourite story The Brain of Morbius.

Needless to say, the episode got fans talking…

Twitter user @sisterhood_karn was thrilled that the “Who” of the show’s title made sense again after years of big reveals regarding the Doctor’s identity.

Meanwhile, @shes_biochem pointed out that this was far from the first time that Doctor Who has changed its own mythology…

The Cybermen made their return in the finale, this time more threatening than ever before as they too gained the ability to regenerate thanks to some tinkering by The Master.

The episode left things on a major cliffhanger, as the Master was left (possibly) dead and the Doctor was incarcerated by the Judoon on an asteroid prison in the far reaches of space.

Generally, fan reaction seems to have been positive, but inevitably when such sweeping changes are made, some viewers aren’t going to be too pleased.

Doctor Who will return in an episode titled Revolution of the Daleks, which is expected to air during the festive period at the end of the year.

Advertisement

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Tags

All about Doctor Who

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 20:00:01 on 25/02/2020 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 12 - TX: 01/03/2020 - Episode: n/a (No. 10) - Picture Shows: PRE-TX ** STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 25/02/2020 20:00:01* Ashad (PATRICK O’KANE) - (C) BBC - Photographer: James Pardon
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

15

Doctor Who 13 huge questions after game-changing finale The Timeless Children

10-2

When is Doctor Who season 13 on TV? What could happen in the next series and who will return?

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who series 12 (BBC)

Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker to return for festive episode Revolution of the Daleks

Sacha Dhawan as The Master in Doctor Who

Will the Master return to Doctor Who after series 12?