Here’s who Cortney Cox would cast in a Friends reboot

The cast of Friends may be returning for a one-off unscripted special, but what would happen if the sitcom was rebooted with a new cast? Which stars could possibly play Monica, Joey, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe and Chandler? Cortney Cox has some ideas.

Advertisement

The actress – who played clean freak Monica in the US comedy from 1994 to 2004 – recently revealed who she would cast in a Friends reboot during a recent episode of Youtube show Hiking with Kevin.

“Well, Timothée Chalamet can be Joey,” Cox, 55, told host Kevin Nealon when asked.

“He’s so great,” she added, agreeing that the 24-year-old Little Women star resembles a young Joey Tribbiani (originally played by Matt LeBlanc).

What about Ross? Who could possibly replace David Schwimmer as the dinosaur geek? Jonah Hill, apparently. Cox was completely supportive of the idea when it was suggested by Nealon.

Getty

Unfortunately, Cox didn’t open up further about who she thought could play other members of the New York gang, but she did speak about the upcoming special.

“We’re all gonna get together for the first time in a room and actually talk about the show and it’s gonna be on HBO Max. I’m so excited,” she said.

“We’re gonna have the best time. But we really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had.”

Cox, Schwimmer, LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) and Matthew Perry (Chandler) will all appear in the one-off show, pocketing over $3 million for the appearance, according to Deadline.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Friends is currently available to watch on Netflix for UK subscribers