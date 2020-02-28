BBC One to air new Australian drama in old Neighbours slot

BBC One will air a new Australian drama series in a daytime slot, following in the footsteps of Neighbours.

Five Bedrooms is an eight-part series about five single friends in their thirties who drunkenly decide to move in together at a wedding reception.

While it’s a nice idea in theory, in practice there will inevitably be some challenges to sharing the home.

The series features a number of recognisable Aussie faces including Stephen Peacocke, who played Darryl Braxton on Home and Away for five years.

Kate Jenkinson of Wentworth Prison also stars, alongside Kat Stewart (Offspring), Doris Younane (The Wrong Girl), Katie Robertson (Rosehaven), Hugh Sheridan (Packed to the Rafters) and Roy Joseph.

Producer Nathan Mayfield told Deadline: “The interesting thing about Five Bedrooms is there is a real zeitgeist about the underlying concept, which is people in their 30s saying ‘how do we get ahead?'”

Five Bedrooms will begin airing on Tuesday 10th March on BBC One in a daytime slot that is to be confirmed, with a second season already on the way.

Fellow Australian drama Neighbours found huge success in its daytime slot on BBC One, staying there for many years before moving to Channel 5 in 2008.

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of Daytime at the BBC, added: “This series tracing the highs and lows of this mismatched household is a really fresh offering for Daytime viewers who we know love smart storytelling and compelling characters.”

Five Bedrooms airs on BBC One from Tuesday 10th March 2020