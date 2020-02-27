The Pussycat Dolls suffer “disastrous” technical issue on The One Show

The Pussycat Dolls’ comeback got off to a shaky start on Wednesday evening, after an unfortunate technical glitch resulted in accusations of the group lip-syncing their performance on The One Show.

Presenter Matt Baker was forced to step in and reintroduce the group, after the band members – including lead singer and The X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger – appeared not to hear their new song playing in their earpieces. The band stood in a line for 30 seconds with their backs to the audience while their new track, called React, had already begun to play.

After Baker reintroduced the group (which also includes Carmit Bachar, Strictly’s Ashley Roberts and Celebrity MasterChef winner Kimberly Wyatt), the volume for the music track appeared to have been increased, and the group’s performance went off without another hitch.

However, the awkward moment didn’t go unnoticed by viewers at home, with many taking to social media to comment on the “disastrous” and “awkward” technical blunder.

Since reuniting last year, the Pussycat Dolls have been no strangers to controversy. Their rather racy performance on The X Factor: Celebrity racked up more than 400 complaints from viewers.

With their upcoming tour taking place across the UK later this year, hopefully they’ll avoid anymore technical problems!