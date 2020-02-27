When is Race Across The World series 2 on? – Everything you need to know

The BBC’s Race Across The World is making a return after its very successful debut last year.

The travelling show – which saw a number of travellers compete to reach Singapore from London with a set amount of money and a no-flying rule – became BBC Two’s highest-performing first-series factual entertainment episode in more than three years, and one of the channel’s top 10 most-watched shows of the year.

As a result, it was commissioned for two more series, with the second set to air very soon.

So, when is it on? And what can viewers expect?

Here’s everything you need to know…

This is no holiday. It's the adventure of a lifetime!#RaceAcrosstheWorld is back! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/enD9xz2S0s — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) February 27, 2020

When is it on?

Race Across The World will be back on screens from 8th March.

On the BBC Two website, it says the first episode will air at 8pm on the network, and will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

The second series has been extended by two extra weeks, so will show for eight weeks.

What can viewers expect?

Like last year, contestants will be pushed to their limits as they race from one place to another thousands of miles away without taking a single flight or using their smartphone.

In series one, the couples had to try and make their way to Singapore. This time they’ll be setting off from Mexico City in a race to reach the most southerly city in the world, Ushuaia in Argentina.

The trailer for series two explains: “10 unlikely travellers [will] cross 16 countries without the trappings of everyday life.”

It goes on to list some of those countries, which include Mexico, Uruguay, Prague and Bolivia, before showing the couples hand over their phones and race around to get to their destination via horse, foot, boat or bus.

Who are the couples?

Details on this year’s contestants have yet to be released, but judging by teaser trailer, viewers can expect to see a mother and son duo, a twosome who can’t even pronounce the name of their final destination, and a clueless couple – who appear to be struggling with reading their map.

And it looks like one couple could encounter trouble with the authorities, as they’re asked to stop filming upon entering an area.

Race Across The World returns to BBC Two on 8 March, at 8pm.