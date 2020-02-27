When is the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest on TV?

Calling all fans of unmissable TV and questionable European pop: it’s Eurovision Song Contest time again! The UK and 40 other countries are set to compete in the 65th edition of the music competition, an event expected to attract upwards of 180 million viewers around the globe.

But what sort of show can they expect in Rotterdam, The Netherlands? Who exactly is UK entrant James Newman? And which countries is he battling against?

If you’ve got a Eurovision question, you can find the answer below…

When is the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest taking place?

The Eurovision Song Contest grand finale will take place on 16th May 2020. As usual, commentator Graham Norton will guide UK viewers through the show when it airs on BBC One. You can also stream the contest on BBC iPlayer.

The first and second semi-finals will take place on the 12th and 14th May, respectively. They will air on BBC Four, with Rylan Clark-Neal and Scott Mills serving as commentators.

Where is the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest taking place?

The Eurovision Song Contest will next be held in the Rotterdam Ahoy arena, Rotterdam, The Netherlands, a city south of Amsterdam.

Why isn’t the contest being held in the capital? The city couldn’t guarantee its main arena, the brilliantly-named Ziggo Dome, would be free come the final night.

Eurovision doesn’t have to take place in a country’s capital. For instance, in 1998, the last time the UK hosted Eurovision, the final was held in Birmingham.

This will be the fifth time Holland has hosted the competition, the last time coming back in 1980 when 1978 and 1979 winners Israel declined to hold the event for a second consecutive year.

Previous Dutch host cities have included The Hague, Amsterdam and Hilversum.

Who is the UK Eurovision 2020 entry?

You know John Newman? The singer, songwriter, musician and record producer behind hits such as Love Me Again and Feel the Love? Well, it’s not him. However, his older brother, James Newman, will represent the UK this year.

The singer will perform ‘My Last Breath’, a ballad imagining a deep-sea diver giving his the remains of his oxygen to his lover. Once you get past asking why both divers didn’t properly fill their air tanks before setting off, it’s an uplifting song about keeping faith in a relationship.

Just don’t ask us why this message is illustrated by an elderly yoga enthusiast in the song’s official music video.

Through his songwriting, Newman has previously worked with Little Mix, Ed Sheeran, Olly Murs and the Backstreet boys.

He also wrote Dying to Try, the 2017 Eurovision entry for Ireland, performed by The X Factor’s Brendan Murray. However, the song failed to qualify for the contest’s grand final.

Who are the acts performing at Eurovision 2020?

41 countries are set to compete in Eurovision 2020 – including the UK.

Most countries decide on their performers using national selection competitions. Click here for more information on how different nation’s choose their entrants.

The “Big Five” – the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain – are all expected to send acts and all have guaranteed spots in the final, thanks to the large financial contributions they make to the European Broadcasting Union. As the host country, The Netherlands will also have a free pass to the final.

Who won the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest?

Duncan Laurence, a singer from The Netherlands, won the competition in 2019 with his song Arcade. It was the first time the country had finished top of the table in 44 years.

Since winning Eurovision, Laurence released a second single Love Don’t Hate It. However, this only reached number nine in his home country’s charts. He’s also been touring around the EU (no, he didn’t perform in the UK).

Who performed for the UK at Eurovision last year? And how well did they do?

The UK pinned their hopes on All Together Now winner Michael Rice and single Bigger Than Us.

To put it bluntly, things didn’t quite go to plan. Rice finished in last place (26th), with just 11 points, only three of which coming from the public.

Since Eurovision, Rice release single Somebody, but this failed to break into the charts.

Who are the favourites to win Eurovision 2020?

It’s currently too early for bookmakers to create predictions – ask again closer to the contest.

Who will perform at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest?

2019 brought us a controversial half-time performance from Madonna. No details yet on who will grace the stage in 2020, but it’s likely that 2019 winner Laurence will be involved in some capacity, potentially belting out a tune during the semi-finals.