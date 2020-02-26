Who is Italy’s Eurovision 2020 entry Diodato who will sing Fai Rumore?

If you enjoy tear-jerking, Italian love songs, then Italy’s Eurovision 2020 could set you off.

Diodato will be representing the Mediterranean country with his song Fai Rumore, which is an appeal to an ex lover.

And the pressure is certainly on for him, with Italy being one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest, achieving over 30 top ten finishes throughout the years.

So, how well does Diodato match up to his predecessors? And is his song any good?

Here’s everything we know about the singer…

Who is representing Italy at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 38

Instagram: @diodatomusic

Twitter: @DiodatoMusic

Diodato – full name Antonio Diodato – is one of Italy’s rising stars.

He first rose to fame in 2014 after taking part in the Newcomers section of Italy’s annual music festival Sanremo, in which he placed second.

In the same year, he also won Best Newcomer at the MTV Italian Awards.

He tried his luck at Sanremo once again in 2018 with trumpet player Roy Paci and the song Adesso, but only reached eighth place among other artists.

However, after working as an actor, the 38-year-old returned to Sanremo for the third time in 2020 and won, beating former Eurovision contestant Fabian Gabbani.

As well as this, he bagged the Critics Award and the Press Award for his song.

What is Italy’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

Diodato will be performing his song Fai Rumore (Make Noise), which he sang at Italy’s Sanremo Music Festival.

The version of the ballad performed at Sanremo was 40 seconds too long for the three-minute Eurovision limit, so it will be cut down for the contest.

And it could get pretty emotional when he takes to the stage, with the song said to be a plea for a former love to manifest themselves once more and to give a sign of love and life.

In this track, Diodato is essentially saying he misses the sound of the person who’s left him behind.

Where did Italy come in last year’s Eurovision?

Diodato has some pretty big shoes to fill after Italy came second place in last year’s competition with Mahmood’s Soldi.

Since its first entry during the inaugural contest in 1956, Italy has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 45 times.

They’ve withdrawn from the competition a number of times with their most recent absence spanning from 1998 until 2010.

However, they’ve achieved huge success in their competing years, winning twice – first in 1964 with Gigliola Cinquetti and Non ho l’età, who sang I’m Not Old Enough, and then again in 1990 with Toto Cutugno’s Insieme 1992 (Together: 1992).

Could Diodato be the one to get Italy to the finish line?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16 May, and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 final is on 16th May 2020